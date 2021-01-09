 Skip to main content
COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung (Gate City) soars in Texas Tech's win at Iowa State
COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung (Gate City) soars in Texas Tech's win at Iowa State

Texas Tech Iowa St Basketball

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung, top, is fouled by Iowa State guard Tre Jackson while driving to the basket during the first half of an NCAA game on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. 

 A/Press Photo

AMES, Iowa — Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung pumped in 18 points on Saturday as No. 18 Texas Tech built a huge lead and breezed past Iowa State 91-64.

McClung scored a dozen points 12 minutes into the game for the Red Raiders. The junior guard is averaging a team-best 15.3 points per game.

He also hauled down two rebounds and dished out an assist.

The Red Raiders (10-3, 3-2 Big 12) used a pair of 12-0 runs to make it 54-28 with just over a minute left before the break. Kyler Edwards scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half

Kevin McCullar finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“Road wins are something you always remember,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “Tonight we had some awesome individual performances.”

Solomon Young and Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones (2-7, 0-5) with 15 points each.

Edwards’ layup and free throws put the Red Raiders up 36-20. Terrence Shannon Jr. capped another 12-0 run with a layup for a 26-point lead late in the half.

Last season, Texas Tech handed Iowa State a 30-point home loss, the Cyclones’ most lopsided defeat at Hilton Coliseum.

The Red Raiders led by 30 with 2:45 remaining in this game.

BIG PICTURE

Before dominating the Cyclones, Texas Tech’s previous two Big 12 wins came by a combined 11 points. For the first time ever, five of Iowa State’s first nine opponents have been ranked, including four foes in the Top 10.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday. The Longhorns’ lone loss came Dec. 6 against Villanova. The Red Raiders have not beaten a ranked team this season.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Iowa State. The Cyclones travel to Kansas State on Wednesday after losing to the Wildcats 74-65 earlier this season, and visit No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.

