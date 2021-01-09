COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung (Gate City) soars in Texas Tech's win at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung pumped in 18 points on Saturday as No. 18 Texas Tech built a huge lead and breezed past Iowa State 91-64.

McClung scored a dozen points 12 minutes into the game for the Red Raiders. The junior guard is averaging a team-best 15.3 points per game.

He also hauled down two rebounds and dished out an assist.

The Red Raiders (10-3, 3-2 Big 12) used a pair of 12-0 runs to make it 54-28 with just over a minute left before the break. Kyler Edwards scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half

Kevin McCullar finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“Road wins are something you always remember,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “Tonight we had some awesome individual performances.”

Solomon Young and Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones (2-7, 0-5) with 15 points each.

Edwards’ layup and free throws put the Red Raiders up 36-20. Terrence Shannon Jr. capped another 12-0 run with a layup for a 26-point lead late in the half.

Last season, Texas Tech handed Iowa State a 30-point home loss, the Cyclones’ most lopsided defeat at Hilton Coliseum.