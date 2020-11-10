COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung (Gate City) settled in at Texas Tech as 2020-21 season looms

“It was hard not to think about, “McClung said. “I just tried to focus on bettering myself and my teammates. After a while, it was hard not knowing. When I did find out, it was just great. I’m so appreciative of how hard they worked here at Texas Tech getting me the waiver and it meant a big weight off my shoulders.”

Now, the only weight he carries is that of expectations as Texas Tech has seven returnees back in the fold to go along with seven promising newcomers.

Tech lost in overtime to the University of Virginia in the 2019 national title game and the Red Raiders came in at 14th in this season’s initial Associated Press Top-25 rankings.

McClung averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the course of 50 games in his two seasons at Georgetown, but the Hoyas never won a postseason game. Where will he fit in with head coach Chris Beard’s talented squad?