COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung (Gate City) scores 17 points in Texas Tech's loss to WVU

West Virginia (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) won its third consecutive game and ended a four-game skid in Lubbock 15 days after a thrilling 88-87 win at home over Texas Tech when McBride hit the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds.

“Big thing is seeing the first shot go in,” McNeil said. “I was just excited to play. We knew this was a big game for us, on the road, especially after the game we had with them back at our place. We really wanted to come here and get this one.”

McNeil was 8 of 11 overall and 5 of 7 from 3-point range, including one with the shot clock about to expire late in the second half.

McBride scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half coming off a career-best 31 points in a win over Kansas that helped knock the Jayhawks out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in 12 years.

The Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5) saw a three-game winning streak end a day after reaching their highest ranking of the season.

Derek Culver sat most of the second half with four fouls, but converted a three-point play to help West Virginia stay in front and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

After rallying from 12 points down in the final seven minutes of the first meeting at home, the Mountaineers had to protect a second-half lead on the road.