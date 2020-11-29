COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung (Gate City) scores 16 in Texas Tech's loss to Houston

“We had to make sure we got the ball past half court, run some clock, make sure we get the best shot possible even though it was coming down to the last second of the shot clock,” said Grimes, who had seven rebounds. “I felt like we did a good job of keeping our composure.”

Tramon Mark had 11 points, while DeJon Jarreau scored eight points while leading Houston with nine rebounds and five assists. Justin Gorham had nine points and seven rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: Marcus Santos-Silva, a grad transfer from VCU who had a double-double in each of his first two games with the Red Raiders, had four points and five rebounds. The other transfers had even less of an impact. Jamarius Burton (Wichita State) had six points, and Joel Ntambwe (UNLV) went scoreless in just five minutes.

Houston: The third straight neutral-site meeting between the former Southwest Conference opponents was the second consecutive victory for the Cougars after losing the previous nine times in the series. It was the first meeting between the schools in six years.

ALMA MATER IN THE FAMILY