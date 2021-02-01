COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung (Gate City) held to six points in Texas Tech's win over Oklahoma

McCullar finished with 13 points for Texas Tech. McClung, who was averaging a Big 12-best 21 points in conference games, was held to six points —going 0-for-5 on 3s to boot.

De’Vion Harmon had 12 points for Oklahoma, and Brady Manek scored 11.

Oklahoma shot only 26% from the field before halftime, on 7-of-27 shooting without a single assist. The Sooners were 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. The only one they made was Umoja Gibson’s banked-in 3 from the top of the key after his steal that got them within 14-13.

“Offensively, got a little bit more going in the second half, not much going in the first half for sure,” Kruger said. “But guys kept fighting.”

NOT A CHANCE

With the Red Raiders dropping three spots Monday and out of the Top 10, there was no longer any possibility for Oklahoma to become the first team ever to beat Top 10 teams in four consecutive regular-season games.

BIG PICTURE