COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung (Gate City) dishes out six assists in Texas Tech triumph

FRISCO, Texas — The shooting struggles continued for Texas Tech’s Mac McClung on Saturday, but he made up for it by facilitating.

The former Gate City High School star dished out six assists to go along with five points, four rebounds, three steals and zero turnovers as the No. 17 Red Raiders recorded a 77-57 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

McClung, the team's leading scorer, had a third consecutive rough game offensively, going 2-for-10 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line. But the Georgetown transfer had a hand in getting the Red Raiders going in the first half.

After a nifty spin move, McClung made a no-look pass to Marcus Santos-Silva for an assist, and later tracked down a loose ball on a turnover, flipping the ball blindly over his head down the floor from behind midcourt to set up an easy layup for Micah Peavy.

“He hasn’t gotten too high or too low,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “He’s had some great success, 20-point game on opening night on nine shots and then there’s some nights where the ball doesn’t go in. You’re putting a complete game out there.”

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in his return from an ankle injury in Beard's 100th victory with the Red Raiders.