COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung (Gate City) dishes out six assists in Texas Tech triumph

FRISCO, Texas — The shooting struggles continued for Texas Tech’s Mac McClung on Saturday, but he made up for it by facilitating.
The former Gate City High School star dished out six assists to go along with five points, four rebounds, three steals and zero turnovers as the No. 17 Red Raiders recorded a 77-57 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
McClung, the team's leading scorer, had a third consecutive rough game offensively, going 2-for-10 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line. But the Georgetown transfer had a hand in getting the Red Raiders going in the first half.
After a nifty spin move, McClung made a no-look pass to Marcus Santos-Silva for an assist, and later tracked down a loose ball on a turnover, flipping the ball blindly over his head down the floor from behind midcourt to set up an easy layup for Micah Peavy.
“He hasn’t gotten too high or too low,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “He’s had some great success, 20-point game on opening night on nine shots and then there’s some nights where the ball doesn’t go in. You’re putting a complete game out there.”
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in his return from an ankle injury in Beard's 100th victory with the Red Raiders.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders get the Kansas Jayhawks at home Thursday before traveling to Oklahoma on Dec. 22.
Peavy and Santos-Silva scored 12 points apiece for the Red Raiders (6-1), who never trailed after finding themselves behind with eight minutes to go before avoiding a major upset in their previous game against Abilene Christian.
The game at the home of the Dallas Mavericks’ G League team was the second neutral-site meeting in the Dallas area in two weeks for the Red Raiders. They lost to No. 7 Houston 64-53 in a Top 25 matchup in Fort Worth. It was Texas Tech's final tune-up before its Big 12 opener against No. 5 Kansas on Thursday.
Beard is 100-45 in his fifth season with Texas Tech, which made the school's first trip to the national championship game in the most recent NCAA Tournament in 2019. Virginia won the title in overtime. Beard, who was an assistant under Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight for the Red Raiders more than a decade ago, also led them to the Elite Eight in 2018.
Nolan Bertain scored 12 points and Simeon Fryer added 10 for the Islanders (1-5), who lost their fifth straight since winning their opener against Texas A&M International.
