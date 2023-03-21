Count Steve Crowder among the millions of March Madness mavens stunned on Friday evening when Fairleigh Dickinson beat top-seeded Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but he had a different perspective on the upset some called fairly ridiculous.

One of the area’s all-time great scorers while scorching the nets at Sullivan Central High School and Bristol College – both now defunct – Crowder played his final season of hoops for the Fairleigh Dickinson University Knights during the 1987-88 season.

“I’m happy for them,” he said on Saturday night in a telephone interview. “Those kids up there are tough with the way they play; a lot of them are New Yorkers. It was the same when I was there.”

So, you are probably asking yourself how a dude from Northeast Tennessee ended up at small school in New Jersey 36 years ago? It certainly wasn’t a direct route.

He was sought after by college coaches near and far after excelling at Central, averaging 23 points as a junior and 25.4 points as a senior.

His junior season in 1983-84, Crowder was the catalyst as Central compiled a 33-5 record and reached the TSSAA state semifinals. His performances that winter included a 47-point outburst against Volunteer, a 33-point showing against Tennessee High and a 35-point masterpiece in a 60-57 victory over Haywood County in the state quarterfinals at Vanderbilt University’s Memorial Gymnasium in front of an estimated crowd of 6,000.

He opted to attend tiny Bristol College where his brother, Brien Crowder, was the head coach of a program that had been resurrected. All Steve did was average 21.8 points per game and help the Bulldogs win the National Little College Athletic Association (NLCAA) championship.

He pumped in 21 points in a 72-70 win over Dykes College in the title game at Bristol’s Viking Hall.

That was followed by a season at South College in Savannah, Georgia, where he averaged 22.4 points per game, shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 50.7 from 3-point range in the first year that the 3-point line came to college hoops.

“I think I had 52 3s through the first 16 games that season,” Crowder said.

Coaches at Texas El-Paso (UTEP), East Carolina and Morehead State took notice as those were among the DI programs in the mix for the sharpshooter’s services.

So how did Fairleigh Dickinson win out?

The New York Yankees had something to do with it.

“You got five visits and I wanted to take them all and go to these places and have fun,” Crowder said. “Our sports information director had worked with the Yankees in sports information. I wasn’t going to go up there and visit [Fairleigh Dickinson] but this was during the spring and they worked out where we got tickets to go see the Yankees play. Teaneck, New Jersey, was only about 12 miles from the George Washington Bridge.

“I got up there and they told me where I was going to fit in and sat me down and told me they had a couple of guys back from the [1985] NCAA Tournament team. They talked me into it.”

Crowder was the only guy on the team who talked with a southern drawl.

“I remember Steve having a funny accent, which sounds weird, because me being on the team and hailing from Germany, I did have a very strong accent,” said Torsten Stein, Fairleigh Dickinson’s 7-foot-2 center. “But he seemed like a really nice guy and this trait got confirmed over the next months to come.”

Crowder made a seamless transition.

“He was definitely a true country boy,” said Charlie Roberts, a teammate of Crowder’s at FDU. “But he could fit in anywhere and with any crew.”

After all, the swish of the net always sounds the same.

In an early-season game against Maine, Crowder knocked down a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11:52 remaining and finished with seven points in a 74-60 win.

“Look, Crowder could shoot,” Roberts said. “There were practices where he lit some starters up; just a great shooter.”

That didn’t mean head coach Tom Green gave him the green light.

“I was a shooter, but if you’d shoot on the break, even if you made it, you’d come out of the game. I remember we got on a break in transition and I shot one from the corner and made it,” Crowder said. “Then [Green] took me out. He asked me, ‘You know why I took you out?’ I said, ‘Why?’ and he said ‘You aren’t supposed to shoot in transition.’ It just didn’t work out.”

There was no animosity, however.

“His kindness stood out and I can still remember,” Stein said. “I also don’t remember him ever having a bad attitude towards anyone on the team or anyone else.”

Crowder averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in the 10 games he did appear in for Fairleigh Dickinson.

“I also looked up in the stands and didn’t see my daddy,” Crowder said. “It was hard for him to watch games with me so far away. I remember Brien got a satellite and they watched me play against St. John’s.”

Crowder got to suit up at The Meadowlands and Madison Square Garden, the latter of which of course is the world’s most famous arena.

“It was awesome at MSG,” Crowder said. “I remember in warm-ups it was cold – the floor and all – and someone said there was a hockey game the night before. I loved St. John’s at Alumni Hall in Queens too.”

Injuries eventually took their toll on Crowder as back, knee and ankle ailments curtailed his time at Farleigh Dickinson and caused him to miss the team’s NCAA tournament run.

“Something right after another,” Crowder said.

Coincidentally enough, No. 16 FDU lost in the first round to top-seeded Purdue in the 1988 NCAA national tournament.

A coaching career has followed Steve Crowder’s playing days (just like big brother Brien) and he now lives in the Nashville area. He spent Saturday watching the TSSAA state finals at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, as Hampton, Knoxville Fulton, Alcoa and Memphis Overton took home titles.

That probably brought back some memories of that state tourney run he starred in while at Sullivan Central.

He also got a tad nostalgic as Fairleigh Dickinson knocked off Texas Southern and Purdue in the Big Dance before the Knights saw their Cinderella run end with a loss to Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

After all, the kid from Northeast Tennessee once knocked down shots on winter nights for the Knights from New Jersey.

“It was an experience up there,” Crowder said.