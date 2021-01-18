 Skip to main content
COLLEGE HOOPS: ETSU vanquishes VMI Keydets
COLLEGE HOOPS: ETSU vanquishes VMI Keydets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ledarrius Brewer had a season-high 23 points as East Tennessee State defeated VMI 92-81 on Monday night.

Damari Monsanto had 19 points and 14 rebounds for East Tennessee State (7-5, 3-1 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. David Sloan added 18 points and six assists, and Serrel Smith had 15 points.

East Tennessee State posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Greg Parham had 27 points for the Keydets (7-7, 2-3). Jake Stephens added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Trey Bonham had 13 points.

