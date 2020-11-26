COLLEGE HOOPS: ETSU is 0-2

ESTERO, Fla. — Terry Taylor had 25 points and 16 rebounds as Austin Peay edged past East Tennessee State 67-66 on Thursday.

Reginald Gee had 11 points and Mike Peake added eight rebounds for Austin Peay (2-0). Taylor put back his own miss with 4.8 seconds left for the go-ahead basket.

Ledarrius Brewer had 16 points for the Buccaneers (0-2). Ty Brewer added 14 points and Vonnie Patterson had eight rebounds.

In ETSU’s opener on Wednesday, Clay Gayman had 17 points off the bench to lead Abilene Christian to a 70-47 win over the Buccaneers.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian. Kolton Kohl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Reggie Miller had six rebounds.

David Sloan had 11 points for the Buccaneers, Ledarrius Brewer added 10 points and Ty Brewer collected seven rebounds.