 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE HOOPS: ETSU crushes The Citadel
0 comments

COLLEGE HOOPS: ETSU crushes The Citadel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Serrel Smith scored a career-high 21 points and East Tennessee State topped the century mark for the first time this season beating The Citadel 112-84 on Saturday.

Damari Monsanto and Ledarrius Brewer added 20 points each for the Buccaneers. Monsanto also had 13 rebounds while Brewer snared six. Ty Brewer had 18 points for East Tennessee State (10-5, 6-1 Southern Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

East Tennessee State erupted for a season-best 62 points after the break.

Hayden Brown had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-5, 2-5). Kaiden Rice added 16 points. Fletcher Abee had 13 points.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine

  • Updated

The regular season has come to a premature end for the Abingdon High School girls and boys basketball teams as the Falcons will be quarantined for two weeks under coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols...In other local briefs, Tennessee has released its 2021 football schedule. News from ETSU and King University athletics are also part of Thursday's local briefs. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts