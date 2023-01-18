COLLEGE HOOPS: Dominant Luke Lawson leads UVa-Wise past E&H; Cavalier women beat Wasps

WISE, Va. – In the always intense, always compelling matchup between Southwest Virginia’s NCAA Division II men’s hoops programs, a native son stole the show.

Former Eastside High School star Luke Lawson went for 36 points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 106-83 South Atlantic Conference win over the Emory & Henry College Wasps on Wednesday night at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.

The 6-foot-8 Lawson transferred to UVa-Wise after playing in 78 games over four seasons for the UNC Asheville Bulldogs of the NCAA Division I Big South Conference and his homecoming has been a memorable one.

Robert Spears (Powell Valley) transferred from the DI program at East Tennessee State University to UVa-Wise – Clinch Valley College as it was known then – for the 1993-94 season and put up some impressive statistics.

Nearly 30 years later, another big man from the area is doing the same as Lawson is averaging 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Highland Cavaliers.

“It’s great. I love it here,” Lawson said. “I’m from Coeburn, 15 minutes down the road. These guys have welcomed me from Day 1 and I appreciate all they’ve done for me. It’s been an easy transition.”

Just 421 days earlier Lawson was playing at North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center for UNC Asheville in a game against the Tar Heels. He competed against Emory & Henry College for the first time on Wednesday and delivered a career-high point total.

“Coming into a rivalry game, you always try to lock in a little extra and focus more heading into the game,” Lawson said. “You also have to stay loose and trust yourself and trust the work you’ve been putting in. It’s a combination of both.”

The approach worked.

His 10 3s were a UVa-Wise single-game program record for most shots made beyond the arc. He finished 13-for-21 from the field, including a 10-for-13 showing from 3-point range.

“I didn’t really know I had that many,” Lawson said. “My teammates found me when I was open and screened to get me open. It feels great.”

His 3-pointer with 4:45 remaining put UVa-Wise up 90-77 and was pretty much the dagger. A thunderous slam dunk in transition and a couple of emphatic blocked shots were among his other second-half highlights.

“It was unbelievable,” said UVa-Wise coach Blake Mellinger. “He looked like a pro out there. We know he has that in him. I keep telling him to be aggressive and I think tonight our best players played their best and that’s what you have to have to do to win big games, big rivalry games.”

UVa-Wise (10-7, 3-5) also got 28 points and eight assists from ex-Gate City High School star Bradley Dean. The Highland Cavaliers shot 60.9 percent from the field and took advantage of 15 turnovers.

Emory & Henry (10-7, 2-6) was led by former Ridgeview High School star Gabe Brown’s 25 points. Jalen Leftwich’s 14 points and Christian Drummer’s 11 points were also notable for the Wasps, who allowed an opponent to score triple digits for the third time this season.

“They shot [73.7 percent] from 3 and kudos to them,” said E&H coach Ben Thompson. “A lot of that was us not guarding well. You give a good team open shots and they start getting in rhythm and that basket looks a lot bigger. We didn’t do a very good job defensively tonight or offensively. Credit to Blake, their team was more ready tonight.”

The two teams will meet again on Feb. 15 at Emory & Henry.

“We left the [locker room] door open for a little bit and let them hear them celebrate down the hallway,” Thompson said. “I think our guys got the point.”

WOMEN

UVa-Wise 59, Emory & Henry 54

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers didn’t exactly put on an offensive showcase on Wednesday night, but they still did just enough to earn a South Atlantic Conference win over the Emory & Henry College Wasps in the first meeting between the programs since 1984.

“It was a battle from the jump,” said UVa-Wise coach Jamie Cluesman. “We found a way to win. It was the worst offensive showing we’ve had since I’ve been here, shooting-percentage wise, but we still found a way and I’m proud of them for that.”

UVa-Wise (13-6, 4-4) missed 50 of the first 59 shots it attempted from the field and finished just 19-for-71, a putrid 26.8 percent clip. Keep in mind this is a squad that entered the game leading the SAC in field goal percentage at 44.3.

“It was pretty frustrating,” said UVa-Wise redshirt junior Nia Vanzant from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. “But our team does a good job of picking each other up. The fans were doing a good job of still cheering us on.”

Vanzant had a career-high seven steals to go along with 21 points.

“Her seven steals led to easy transition buckets,” Cluesman said. “Those were some momentum-shifters for us and she set the tone defensively.”

Speaking of defense, UVa-Wise limited Emory & Henry’s Breanna Yarber to five points on 1-for-7 shooting from the field. The redshirt freshman who prepped at Patrick Henry High School and Sullivan Central High School entered the game averaging 13.7 points per contest.

“That was huge,” Cluesman said. “A lot of our defense was focused on her. We wanted somebody else to step up [for E&H] and take those shots. We did a great job with one-on-one defense on her and with the helpside. We stressed the helpside because she is such a good player.”

Brylee Jones (Greeneville) led E&H with 21 points. She had a potential game-tying free throw with 28.3 seconds left wiped out due to a lane violation.

Meanwhile, UVa-Wise’s Caitlyn Ross (12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals) was 4-for-4 from the free throw line and had a clutch rebound over the course of the game’s final 24.2 seconds.

“We shot exceptionally well from the free throw line [19-for-23] and that helped solidify it down the stretch,” Cluesman said.

Kaitlin Burger added 11 points and six rebounds for UVa-Wise, while Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) hauled down seven rebounds to go along with seven points.

Yarber did have nine rebounds and four blocks for E&H (6-10, 3-5), which lost its third straight league game. The Wasps were doomed by 24 turnovers.

“Our goal is to compete every single game in the league and surprise some teams along the say,” said E&H coach Jaclyn Dickens. “We have beat some teams and we have confidence we’ll beat some more.”