COLLEGE HOOPS: A 23-point showing by Mac McClung highlights Texas Tech's trouncing of K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung scored 23 points and No. 13 Texas Tech beat Kansas State 73-62 on Saturday.

McClung, the Big 12 Conference’s leading scorer, is averaging 25 points in his last four road games and capped off the game with a breakaway dunk in the final minute to put away Kansas State.

Four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block also appeared on the stat line for McClung.

Kevin McCullar added 15 and Kyler Edwards had 13 points for the Red Raiders (14-5, 6-4 Big 12).

“ I was pleased with our poise and thought we responded well to their big shots,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said. “I think it was nice to see some other guys step up for us, too.”

The Red Raiders played most of the game their second leading scorer, Terrence Shannon Jr., who was out with an ankle injury. He played only 11 minutes and had two points.

“ He just had a sore ankle and the idea was to give him some rest,” Beard said. “I expect him to be back next game and hope the injury doesn’t linger.”

Texas Tech made its final seven field goals of the game and went 24-for-51 (51%) from the field while the Wildcats were 20-for-44 (45%).