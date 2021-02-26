COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Wasps win opener downing Ferrum 17-0

Linebacker Ivan Phillips made eight tackles and defensive end Jay Swegheimer recorded 3 ½ sacks on Friday night as Emory & Henry College opened the spring portion of the 2021 football season with a 17-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference road win over the Ferrum Panthers.
The Wasps limited Ferrum to 194 yards of total offense and 13 first downs in posting their first shutout since a 38-0 victory over Greensboro on Sept. 10, 2011.
Phillips, a former Dobyns-Bennett High School star, twice dropped Ferrum ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. Donovan Pinnix added seven tackles and forced a fumble in a dominant effort.
Grayson Overstreet rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries for E&H, producing most of the 311 yards of total offense for the Wasps. Gunner Griffith (Sullivan East) added 57 receiving yards on five catches.
Tanner Kennedy (Union) had a tackle for Ferrum.
E&H hosts Southern Virginia on March 5 at 2 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!