COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Wasps win opener downing Ferrum 17-0
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Wasps win opener downing Ferrum 17-0

Linebacker Ivan Phillips made eight tackles and defensive end Jay Swegheimer recorded 3 ½ sacks on Friday night as Emory & Henry College opened the spring portion of the 2021 football season with a 17-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference road win over the Ferrum Panthers.

The Wasps limited Ferrum to 194 yards of total offense and 13 first downs in posting their first shutout since a 38-0 victory over Greensboro on Sept. 10, 2011.

Phillips, a former Dobyns-Bennett High School star, twice dropped Ferrum ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. Donovan Pinnix added seven tackles and forced a fumble in a dominant effort.

Grayson Overstreet rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries for E&H, producing most of the 311 yards of total offense for the Wasps. Gunner Griffith (Sullivan East) added 57 receiving yards on five catches.

Tanner Kennedy (Union) had a tackle for Ferrum.

E&H hosts Southern Virginia on March 5 at 2 p.m.

