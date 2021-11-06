COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Wasps rout Guilford, 66-13

After losing four games by a total of eight points - including its last two by two points each - Emory & Henry left no doubt in what was its final road game against an Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe.

Devontae Jordan continued his incredible season with an incredible performance, rushing for 198 yards and five touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown pass to lead the Wasps to a 66-13 demolition of the Guilford Quakers on Saturday afternoon.

Emory & Henry scored 24 and 28 points in the opening two quarters to take a 52-0 lead at the break.

Jordan scored the first six touchdowns for the Wasps, running in from 53, 42, 7, 27 and 20 yards, while also converting a pass from Kyle Short for a 44-yard score.

Emory & Henry finished with 622 total yards, including 331 on the ground and 291 through the air. Mykah English and Carter Everett also scored 1-yard rushing touchdowns for the Wasps. Everett also threw a 15-yard scoring strike to Abingdon graduate River Carter.

E&H had 29 first downs to six for the Quakers.

Cameron Jones made a 30-yard field goal and was 9-for-9 extra point conversions.