College Football: Wasps grounded in second straight loss

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – The mystery deepens for the Emory & Henry football team. Just call it the case of the missing running game.

Unable to rush for more than 95 yards for the second straight week, the E&H Wasps dropped a 35-9 decision Saturday to the Tusculum University Pioneers.

“When you can’t run the ball at all and have to be one-dimensional on offense, the defense can tee off on you,” E&H coach Curt Newsome said.

E&H was held to 95 yards on the ground against the quick TU defense. In last week’s 49-14 setback at Mars Hill, the Wasps managed just 80 yards rushing.

“We can’t get anything going. It’s very frustrating,” E&H quarterback Kyle Short said.

With their defense forcing third and long situations, the Pioneers were able to put seven players in pass coverage on third down situations.

“That makes it tough,” Short said.

Backup quarterback Charles Mutter, who entered the game in the second half, led E&H in rushing in 40 yards. Senior running back Grayson Overstreet was held to negative six yards on three carries before leaving with an ankle injury.

“We thought some openings were there, and then (Tusculum) would fly up and stop us for a two-yard again,” Newsome said.

The Wasps (4-4, 3-3) trailed only 7-3 halftime, as elusive TU quarterback Tre Simmons was held in check.

Tusculum (7-1, 5-1) then reeled off 21 third quarter points following a 35-yard interception return for a score by Wesley Scott.

“Our defense was playing so good and I felt like it was anybody’s going halftime, but that (interception) kind of deflated us when it shouldn’t have,” Newsome said. “I’m more disappointed in this week than I was last week because we kind of stopped playing in the second half.”

E&H limited Simmons to one yard rushing.

“A big part of our game plan was to eliminate Simmons, but we didn’t execute the other portions of our game,” E&H linebacker A.J. Burgess said.

Simmons, a 6-foot sophomore from Tampa, Florida, did pass for 307 yards and three scores on just 15 completions.

“It’s a tough, but we’re losing games on our part,” Burgess said. “We’ve got to cut that out if we want to compete in this conference.”

It was the fifth straight win for Tusculum, which maintained a tie for first place in the SAC Mountain Division with Mars Hill by picking off three E&H passes.

“We’ve been very opportunistic on defense,” TU head coach Jerry Odom said. “When you play that way and don’t turn the ball over, good things will happen.”

Odum entered the day concerned with two items for E&H.

“Big plays. And that quarterback (Short) is super accurate,” Odom said. “Emory beat one heck of a team in Wingate and took Newberry to overtime. Emory has shown that it belongs in this league, and their coaching staff does a great job.”

The Wasps were forced to play much of the second half without veteran defensive back Jaylyn Kreimes due to injury.

Kashawn Cosey paced E&H in receiving with three catches for 34 yards. Mutter was the only other bright spot on offense as the 6-2 redshirt freshman from King George, Virginia, directed an 80-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter with his ability to run and throw.

“We’ve got some things to fix and we need real good leadership right now,” Newsome said. “We’ve played poorly the last two weeks, and there’s got to be a reason.

“Mars Hill worked on us pretty good, but we gave these guys some stuff today that we shouldn’t have. We’re a better team than we showed.”

Disparities along the defensive front and in team speed were also factors Saturday as Tusculum featured a heavy dose of recruits and transfers from Florida.

“We have to recruit to this league, and we haven’t reached the point we need to be at yet,” Newsome said.