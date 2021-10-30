COLLEGE FOOTBALL: W&L downs Wasps on late field goal, 30-28

EMORY, Va. – Entering Saturday’s football game against Washington & Lee, Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan led NCAA Division III in all-purpose and rushing yards per game.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior pounded out 198 more yards and two scores against a W&L defense that had allowed only one other rusher to gain over 47 yards.

But once again, the heroics of Jordan was not enough.

Thanks to a 38-yard field goal from Arturo Ramirez as time expired, the W&L Generals grabbed a 30-28 victory.

E&H is now 4-4, with the four losses coming by a combined eight points.

“This is tough, but it’s just like life. When you get knocked down, you have to get back up,” Jordan said.

E&H head coach Curt Newsome was in a somber mood after meeting with his players.

“I hate it for our kids because they have done everything we’ve asked,” Newsome said. “A couple times in games, we haven’t been able to finish drives and take time off the clock. And that’s hurt us.”

The Wasps took a 28-27 lead with 4:59 left when receiver Kashawn Cosey split the secondary on a 52-yard scoring connection from Kyle Short.