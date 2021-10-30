COLLEGE FOOTBALL: W&L downs Wasps on late field goal, 30-28

EMORY, Va. – Entering Saturday’s football game against Washington & Lee, Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan led NCAA Division III in all-purpose and rushing yards per game.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior pounded out 198 more yards and two scores against a W&L defense that had allowed only one other rusher to gain over 47 yards.
But once again, the heroics of Jordan was not enough.
Thanks to a 38-yard field goal from Arturo Ramirez as time expired, the W&L Generals grabbed a 30-28 victory.
E&H is now 4-4, with the four losses coming by a combined eight points.
“This is tough, but it’s just like life. When you get knocked down, you have to get back up,” Jordan said.
E&H head coach Curt Newsome was in a somber mood after meeting with his players.
“I hate it for our kids because they have done everything we’ve asked,” Newsome said. “A couple times in games, we haven’t been able to finish drives and take time off the clock. And that’s hurt us.”
The Wasps took a 28-27 lead with 4:59 left when receiver Kashawn Cosey split the secondary on a 52-yard scoring connection from Kyle Short.
“The quarterback threw a good ball and I just had to go get it,” Cosey said. “Since we run the ball a lot, we needed some explosive plays, and we took our shot.”
That shot did not knock out W&L. With 6-3 sophomore quarterback Stephen Murrin working the controls, the Generals (7-1, 4-0) drove 57 yards in 10 plays to get into scoring position.
Just before the decisive kick, E&H fans celebrated when Ramirez missed from 53 yards. But the Wasps were penalized five yards for running into the kicker.
“We thought that we tipped the ball and therefore it shouldn’t have been a roughing call,” Newsome said. “I don’t know until I see the film. But again, it’s just hard for our kids.”
Following two running plays, Ramirez had his shot at redemption from 38 yards. Was he nervous?
“Honestly, I really wasn’t,” Ramirez said. “A 38-yard field goal is routine. And that’s my job.”
Ramirez, who played high school football in the Dallas, Texas, area, said he had never been in that type of do-or-die situation before.
“I will never forget this moment. It was also the coldest game I’ve played in,” Ramirez said.
Before the wild final sequence, it appeared the Wasps had done enough to stop the ODAC leaders.
Short passed for 175 yards, with touchdowns to Cosey and Jermawn Ford. Relying on inside cuts and second-effort, Jordan created yardage against a proven defense.
“Just sticking to the plan and running hard behind my linemen,” Jordan said. “I watch a lot of film and study to know how defenders are going to flow.”
With each week, defenses have stacked men closer to the line of scrimmage in an effort to slow Jordan.
“We’re used to that now,” Jordan said. “We just have to be better on the outside.”
The E&H defense limited record-setting W&L running back Josh Breece to 74 yards on 19 carries and made stops against an option-oriented flexbone that no other E&H opponent employs.
“Coach [Tommy] Buzzo does a great job with the Emory defense, and he was committed to making [Murrin] beat them because he’s the least experienced guy we have in the backfield,” W&L head coach Garrett LeRose said.
Murrin countered with a career-best 195 yards rushing.
The win was especially sweet for W&L, since school officials opted not to play in the spring season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We talk all week about that, and our guys responded well,” LeRose said. “We knew we were coming to Emory for a battle, and our guys just made one last play.”
With the Wasps moving into the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference next season, Saturday was likely the final meeting between W&L and E&H.
“This is a tough place to play, and I’m going to miss coming back here in some ways,” LeRose said.
LeRose will not miss facing Jordan.
“He’s just a special player and there’s a reason why he has all those stats,” LeRose said. “When you think you’ve got him in the backfield, he makes something happen.”
E&H senior center Preston Robertson was forced out on the opening series with a knee injury, but sophomore Will Moss (Marion) was able to clear running lanes for Jordan.
Jordan averages 182 yards rushing and 196 total yards per game. He is nearing several school records, including single season carries and touchdowns.
“I don’t get into stats,” Jordan said. “If we don’t get the win, none of that matters.”
Washington & Lee 7 7 10 6-30
Emory & Henry 7 14 0 7-28
Scoring Summary
W&L – Breece 17 run (Ramirez kick
E&H – Ford 4 pass from Short (Jones kick)
E&H – Jordan 29 run (Jones kick)
W&L – Kirkland 1 run (Ramirez kick)
E&H – Jordan 8 run (Jones kick)
W&L – Romero 34 run (Ramirez kick)
W&L – Ramirez 29 FG
W&L – Ramirez 39 FG
E&H – Cosey 52 pass from Short (Jones kick)
W&L – Ramirez 38 FG
Att. – 2,207
TEAM STATS
First Downs: W&L 18, E&H 17; Rushes-Yards: W&L 51-352, E&H 35-212; Passing Yards: W&L 49, E&H 175; Comp.-Att.-Int.: W&L 2-12-1, E&H 14-21-1; Fumbles-Lost: W&L 0-0, E&H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: W&L 5-40, E&H 4-41; Punts-Average: W&L 3-38, E&H 4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING – W&L: Murrin 16-195, Breece 19-74, Romero 4-57, Kirkland 7-18, Crutcher 4-12, Stulce 1(-4); E&H: Jordan 26-198, Short 7-12, English 1-3, TEAM 1(-1)
PASSING – W&L: Murrin 2-12-1-49; E&H: Short 14-21-1-175
RECEIVING – W&L: Stulce 1-26, Novak 1-23; E&H: Cosey 6-80, Ford 5-60, Griffith 3-35
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544