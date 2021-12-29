COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Vols look to make statement vs Purdue in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — First-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has the Volunteers in the Music City Bowl for the third time overall.

This time, the Volunteers will take on Purdue in an SEC-Big Ten matchup on Thursday. It’s an indication of how much has changed in a year for the Tennessee football program.

A year ago, the Volunteers withdrew from the Liberty Bowl because of a batch of positive COVID-19 test results/ The group included then-coach Jeremy Pruitt who was fired weeks later along with nine others for “serious” NCAA issues.

Heupel is the third coach to lead the Volunteers (7-5) to the Music City Bowl since 2010, a sign of the struggles this program has gone through. The Vols are playing now because university officials chose not to self-impose a postseason ban following the NCAA issues. Finishing the season with a win over Purdue is the primary focus for Tennessee after going 3-7 last year.

“It’s a big deal, just so people can get a glimpse of what we can be next year and starting off on the right foot for 2022,” Tennessee running back Jabari Small said. “It’s just important, finishing off strong, just finishing what we started.”

Purdue (8-4) has its own goals.