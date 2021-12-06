COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech's James Mitchell to enter 2022 NFL Draft

The next time James Mitchell plays in a football game, he will do so as a professional.
The Virginia Tech tight end and former Union High School star publicly revealed via his social media accounts Monday that he’d forego his remaining collegiate eligibility to enter the 2022 National Football League Draft.
Mitchell released a 263-word statement on Twitter and Instagram at 6 p.m. addressed to “Hokie Nation” in making his future plans known as he thanked numerous folks associated with the Virginia Tech program. The post was accompanied by the bible verse Joshua 1:9.
Mitchell’s final season with the Hokies ended with a knee injury suffered in the second quarter of the second game of the season against Middle Tennessee State.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound sure-handed senior caught a touchdown pass in the season-opener against North Carolina and finished the season with five catches for 42 yards and one TD in his limited time before undergoing surgery to repair the damage to his ACL in his right knee.
He scored 12 total touchdowns in his four seasons in Blacksburg to go along with 838 receiving yards.
Mitchell was the 2017 Bristol Herald Courier offensive player of the year at Union, where he was a four-time all-state selection and twice played on teams that advanced to the state semifinals.
A multi-sport standout for the Bears, the kid from Big Stone Gap has always been a big deal.
“James and my son [Bailey] grew up together and played AAU and travel-ball basketball together,” Union football coach Travis Turner said. “When he was in the third and fourth grade I coached the team with his dad [Jim Mitchell] and just seeing him then, he was head and shoulders above everybody else in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee athletically. Just running and jumping then, you could tell he was something special.”
Scouts from the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers have already reached out to Turner to inquire about Mitchell. He praises the work his former pupil has always put in to honing his craft.
“In high school, everybody got to see what he did on Friday nights,” Turner said. “Not a whole lot of people except the coaching staff and his teammates saw what he did Monday through Thursday. He was the hardest-working kid we had.”
Along with his high character and unmatched work ethic, Mitchell is bolstered by a versatile skillset as he earned rave reviews for his ability both as a blocker and receiver.
“His numbers [in 2020] speak to the type of big-play receiving threat that he can be for an offense at the next level,” said Oliver Hodgkinson, who writes about NFL prospects for ProFootballNetwork.com “He’s an incredibly natural pass-catcher whose basketball experience is evident in how good he is at high-pointing the ball. A great athlete at the position, who possesses impressive body control at the catch point.
“With his ability as a blocker, combined with his versatility to line up in multiple positions I think he’s going to prove a desirable prospect. … His recovery from injury might dictate his stock a little.”
Thomas Jones has taken notice of the superstar from Southwest Virginia.
He was a star running back at Powell Valley High School in Big Stone Gap, the University of Virginia and for 12 seasons in the NFL from 2000-2011. Jones was a first-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2000.
“We’re from the same neighborhood – Italy Bottom in Big Stone Gap,” Jones said. “I’m excited and proud of him for representing the area and I can’t wait to see him excel.”
What is some advice Jones would offer Mitchell?
“The bigger the stage the more the little things matter,” Jones said. “All the specific fundamentals, which can pertain to catching balls, running routes, getting treatment, watching film. There are a lot more technical elements to it … From what I’ve seen from watching his games at Virginia Tech, he has great hands, he’s got great instincts, he knows how to get open and he does a great job as a lead blocker. He’s got all the tools from what I’ve seen to very successful at the next level.”
Mitchell might not be the only player from far Southwest Virginia in the pool for the NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30.
Penn State University punter Jordan Stout plans to announce his future plans in regards to turning pro after the Nittany Lions play in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.
The former Honaker High School star has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl and is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top punter. He is averaging 46.55 yards on 62 boots.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570