COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech's James Mitchell to enter 2022 NFL Draft

A multi-sport standout for the Bears, the kid from Big Stone Gap has always been a big deal.

“James and my son [Bailey] grew up together and played AAU and travel-ball basketball together,” Union football coach Travis Turner said. “When he was in the third and fourth grade I coached the team with his dad [Jim Mitchell] and just seeing him then, he was head and shoulders above everybody else in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee athletically. Just running and jumping then, you could tell he was something special.”

Scouts from the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers have already reached out to Turner to inquire about Mitchell. He praises the work his former pupil has always put in to honing his craft.

“In high school, everybody got to see what he did on Friday nights,” Turner said. “Not a whole lot of people except the coaching staff and his teammates saw what he did Monday through Thursday. He was the hardest-working kid we had.”

Along with his high character and unmatched work ethic, Mitchell is bolstered by a versatile skillset as he earned rave reviews for his ability both as a blocker and receiver.