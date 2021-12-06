COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech tight end, Union High School grad James Mitchell to enter NFL Draft

James Mitchell will play his next football game as a professional.

The Virginia Tech tight end who starred at Union High School in Big Stone Gap announced via social media on Monday that he was entering the NFL Draft.

In statement on his Twitter page addressed to "Hokie Nation," Mitchell wrote:

First off, I would like to thank Coach Fuente, Coach Shibest and Coach Wiles for recruiting me and giving me an opportunity to play this school and represent my home state. I am very thankful for all the lesions you all have taught me and helping to shape me into the man and player I am today.

I also want to thank the strength staff, sports medicine, support staff and everyone else who has been a part of my development while here at Virginia Tech. A special thank you to Coach Crosby, Kylan and Dr. Catterson for working with me and helping me on my road back to playing the game I love! To Hokie Nation, thank your for all the endless love and support you have given me and my teammates and making Lane such a great place to play.

To my teammates, I will always appreciate the memories we made together over the years and I couldn't think of a better group of guys to call my brothers!