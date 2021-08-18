COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech looks for a return to normalcy

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Few Power Five programs struggled through the pandemic more than Virginia Tech.

Coach Justin Fuente and the Hokies hope to restore order this season.

Over the course of a 5-6 season, the Hokies often went to practice not knowing who would be available, and eventually said they lost more than half their team — and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton — for a period of time because of COVID-19 infections or quarantining that left them depleted.

This season, with a new quarterback in Braxton Burmeister, a group of running backs trying to replace Khalil Herbert and a defense that gained valuable experience over the past two seasons, there’s hope.

Burmeister, like Hendon Hooker before him, is a dual threat, described as fearless by teammates and an accomplished passer that leaves Fuente feeling better about throwing “than I have in some time.”

Burmeister will also need to be part of the running game solution while taking care of his body. His likely backup, Texas A&M transfer Connor Blumrick, has completed one pass in 18 games and run 10 times for 48 yards in his career.