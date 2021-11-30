COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech hires Pry as head coach

His hiring also received an endorsement from Foster, a Hokies icon who retired after the 2019 season.

“It’s been such a pleasure to watch Brent grow, mature and excel at a very high level in the coaching profession,” Foster said. “I’m so excited that he’s earned this opportunity to lead our football program. The best coaches are the ones who are always striving to get better, who are open to new ideas and who can put their players in the best position to be successful. Brent embodies all of those qualities and so many others that it takes to be a leader.”

Pry said the opportunity to return to Blacksburg is exciting for him and his family.

“Even after I departed Blacksburg, I always continued to appreciate Virginia Tech, its great players, its championship teams, and its wonderful traditions from afar. The resources, facilities, university backing of athletics, and phenomenal fan support that Virginia Tech enjoys made this a very desirable situation,” he said in the statement. “But just as importantly, the opportunity to raise our children in a community like Blacksburg also has great appeal.”

Coach Justin Fuente left Virginia Tech earlier this month after he went 43-31 in six seasons. Informed in a meeting with Babcock that his return was not certain, the sides agreed to part ways immediately.