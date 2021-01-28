 Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech football opens with six of first seven games at home
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech football opens with six of first seven games at home

  • Updated
Virginia Tech logo 

BLACKSBURG - The ACC unveiled its schedule for the 2021 football season on Thursday, with Virginia Tech opening play on Sept. 2 or 3 (a Thursday or Friday night) against North Carolina at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies play a pair of crossover games against the Atlantic Division this fall with the first one Oct. 23 against Syracuse. They visit Boston College for a Friday night showdown Nov. 5.

It will be Syracuse’s first visit to Lane Stadium in 18 seasons and the first as an ACC opponent.

Tech opens the season with six of its first seven games at home, but plays three of its last four games on the road. The Hokies end the season with a two-game stretch at Miami on Nov. 20 and Virginia on Nov. 27 to end the season.

The ACC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4 and will go back to its traditional format of featuring the Atlantic Division champion facing the Coastal Division champion.

Notre Dame is back to being an independent, but is scheduled to face five ACC teams - Virginia Tech, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Virginia - as nonconference opponents.

Tech’s lone open week comes before facing the Fighting Irish on Oct. 9. It will be the fourth matchup between the programs and Notre Dame’s second ever visit to Lane Stadium.

The ACC did note that return to play will be contingent on COVID-19 guidelines.

Virginia Tech

2021 football schedule

Sept. 2/3  vs. North Carolina

Sept. 11  vs. Middle Tennessee

Sept. 18  at West Virginia

Sept. 25  vs. Richmond

Oct. 9  vs. Notre Dame

Oct. 16  vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 23  vs. Syracuse

Oct. 30  at Georgia Tech

Nov. 5  at Boston College

Nov. 13  vs. Duke

Nov. 20  at Miami

Nov. 27  at Virginia

