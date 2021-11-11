COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech, Duke both looking to end losing streaks

Virginia Tech and Duke enter their ACC matchup this weekend looking to end disappointing losing streaks.

And while the Hokies will be celebrating Senior Day Saturday, there are questions about coach Justin Fuente’s future.

The Hokies (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) have lost four of their last five games, including the last three at home, and managed just a 3-4 record in their opening stretch that saw them play six of their first seven games at home.

While their entrance to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” has long been considered among the best in college football, it has increasingly become an opportunity for fans to lustily boo Fuente, who is in his sixth season and 42-31 overall.

When Syracuse completed a 45-yard scoring pass with 19 seconds left for a 41-36 victory, fans began chanting “Fire Fuente” almost immediately.

The coach would prefer the attention be on the seniors finishing their careers.

“It’s a great group of kids that are growing into adults that have given a lot to this program,” Fuente said. “I think we all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to them and we need to do everything in our power to send them off the right way.”