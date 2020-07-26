After taking over as the head football coach at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2011, Dewey Lusk needed a defensive coordinator. When the team’s strength and conditioning coach approached him to express interest in the position, Lusk essentially blew him off.
“I’m an old Southern guy. I’m blunt and honest,” said Lusk, now the coach at Bluefield College. “I said, ‘You’ve never coached. You just played.’”
That night, and during the next few days, Lusk lamented his brusk dismissal of the young coach’s interest. So he invited former Virginia Tech football player Justin Hamilton to come into his office, get up on the chalkboard and show him what he knew.
“My chin hit the floor,” Lusk recalled this week. “I’m sitting there going, ‘Wow.’ What a smart individual. He had soaked up everything Bud Foster had ever taught him or ever said. He was that smart that, not only did he soak it up, he remembered it.”
That’s how Hamilton, who played running back, wide receiver and safety for the Hokies from 2002 to 2005, broke into the college coaching ranks, starting his rapid ascent through the industry. In December, Tech named Hamilton as Foster’s successor.
So, how did Hamilton go from begging for an interview at a then-NAIA school to becoming an ACC defensive coordinator, replacing one of the most accomplished men to ever hold that title less than a decade later?
As he did that day in Lusk’s office, Hamilton has wowed his bosses throughout his short career.
“For him to do the things he did just to get into the profession, just get his start, tells you a lot about his drive and determination,” said former Hokies offensive coordinator Bryan Stinespring, who helped recruit Hamilton to Tech. “Once he got in, now the race was on.”
Hamilton, who starred for the football and basketball teams at Clintwood High School, came to Virginia Tech as a running back but distinguished himself with his versatility. He played running back, wide receiver and then, late in his career, moved to defense and played safety.
“That’s not easy for anybody to do,” said Stinespring, now an assistant at Delaware. “For you to do something like that, you’re a team guy. And I think Justin proved that. He was willing to do whatever he could do to help the football team.”
The next three years, Hamilton tried to stick in the NFL. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round in 2006, sat out the 2007 season with an injury and spent half of 2008 with the Washington Redskins.
In 2010, he took the job as the strength coach at UVa-Wise, setting up to break into college coaching.
“I knew of Justin Hamilton, but I did not know him,” said Lusk, the team’s offensive coordinator and coach in waiting when Hamilton joined the UVa-Wise program. “I knew he was a legendary player at Clintwood and he had played at Virginia Tech. I’m just glad I gave him a chance.”
After three years with the Wise Cavaliers, Hamilton joined coach Sparky Woods’ staff at VMI as a linebackers coach.
When Scott Wachenheim took over for Woods in 2015, he decided to interview the entire staff with plans to possibly retain one or two members. Hamilton was among the first interviews he conducted.
Within 15 minutes, Wachenheim recalled, he told Hamilton, “‘I’m going to hire you. You’re an outstanding coach.’”
“He impressed me — very intelligent. Very good communicator,” Wachenheim said. “He’s got a way of presenting things that I think are easily learned.”
Wachenheim was equally smitten with Hamilton’s engaging personality. That shined through during the duo’s first recruiting trip together. After driving to Northern Virginia, where the plan was to meet with three prospects at their schools, a major snowstorm hit. The high schools closed down and Wachenheim and Hamilton had to scramble to save their trip.
They met recruits at fast food restaurants and Wachenheim came away impressed with Hamilton’s ability to “adapt, adjust and improvise.” He also enjoyed their time together.
“That’s when I first got to know him,” Wachenheim said. “If he wasn’t a football coach, he could be a stand-up comic, no doubt in my mind. He has intelligence with a great sense of humor and an energy that’s contagious.”
In 2018, Hamilton landed a job at his alma mater — something he had been trying to do since his NFL days ended — when Justin Fuente hired him as a director of player development. It was another post that didn’t involve coaching, but, as he did at UVa-Wise, Hamilton quickly parlayed that gig into an on-field position, becoming the Hokies’ safeties coach in 2019.
“He started out on game days, he was passing out spaghetti at pregame meals,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said during an online booster event last month. “Two years later, he’s the defensive coordinator.”
The 2019 season was Foster’s last. He announced in the preseason he would retire at year’s end. Not long after that, he recommended Hamilton to Fuente as his successor.
Fuente spent the year evaluating Hamilton, then offered him the job — one that came with a pay raise from $200,000 to $600,000.
“I said, ‘We don’t have to look very far,’” Foster said. “‘The guy is right underneath our nose.’”
Now, that guy is being asked to adapt and adjust again.
Virginia Tech has not made Hamilton available to the media in the eight months since his promotion was announced. His first spring as an ACC coordinator was wiped out by COVID-19, and his first season hangs in limbo.
Lusk, his first coaching boss, knows how Hamilton will handle it all.
“He’s always willing to roll up his sleeves and work,” Lusk said.
