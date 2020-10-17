COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech bops Boston College

“I think it’s pretty obvious what the story tonight was – creating turnovers on defense and rushing the ball on offense … Happy to get the win.”

Virginia Tech scored off of four of BC’s five turnovers to pull away. The Eagles (3-2, 2-2) turned it over three times in the first half alone, with the most damaging coming when quarterback Phil Jurkovec overthrew an open Jaelen Gill deep in Virginia Tech territory. Devin Taylor intercepted the pass for the Hokies, and Hooker’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Herbert made it 17-7.

Boston College cut it to 17-14 on a touchdown pass from Jurkovec to Hunter Long with 7:11 left in the third quarter, but the Hokies scored the final 24 points – 17 of those off BC turnovers.

“You can’t beat anybody turning the ball over five times,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “You can’t. Obviously, that’s on me and the coaches and the players, and we have to fix it … It’s self-inflicted. We have to hold on to the ball. That’s exactly what I told them (his players).

“We’re going to learn from this. I can’t wait to get back in practice and get it right. But I’m even more confident now. You guys can all think I’m crazy, but it just shows me the type of group we have, and I can’t wait to play again.”