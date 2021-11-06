COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise takes win over Catawba, 30-7

Chavon Fields had a field day and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise had one of the best defensive performances in program history in earning a 30-7 South Atlantic Conference road win over the Catawba Indians on Saturday afternoon.

Fields had three sacks and forced a fumble as UVa-Wise (5-5, 4-4) limited Catawba (5-3, 2-3) to 40 yards of total offense and four first downs. The longest play from scrimmage for the Indians was 18 yards.

UVa-Wise had no trouble making things happen as the Highland Cavaliers rolled up 513 yards of total offense. Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns, while Jeavon Gillespie (Greeneville) rushed for 120 yards and two scores. The Cavs can clinch the program’s first winning season since 2016 with a win on Nov. 13 at home against the Barton Bulldogs.