COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise suffers 37-21 loss to Tusculum
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise suffers 37-21 loss to Tusculum

The road woes continue for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Even a short trip to Greeneville, Tennessee, resulted in short circuiting for the Highland Cavaliers as they faltered late in a 37-21 South Atlantic Conference setback to the Tusculum Pioneers on Saturday afternoon.

Tusculum (3-4, 2-3) received fourth-quarter touchdowns from Justice Parham and Cortney Jackson to seal the deal. UVa-Wise (3-4, 2-3) is now 0-3 away from the confines of Carl Smith Stadium this season and the Cavs have dropped 10 of their last 11 road games.

Tusculum piled up 539 yards of total offense, compared to 312 for UVa-Wise.

Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) amassed 284 passing yards for the Highland Cavaliers with one touchdown and one interception. Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville) had a touchdown run in his return to Greene County, but UVa-Wise got very little going on the ground.

Mason Polier (Union) was in on five tackles in the loss.

UVa-Wise hosts SAC leader Wingate on Saturday.

