COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise suffers 37-14 loss to Newberry

WISE, Va. – Football games at the balanced NCAA Division II level are often decided by defensive linemen.

Consider the adventures of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Cavaliers in the rugged South Atlantic Conference.

One week ago, the Cavaliers recorded six sacks en route to one of the biggest wins in program history against No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers allowed four sacks in a 37-14 loss to the Newberry College Wolves.

“This conference is like the SEC of Division II. There are no easy teams, and you always have to be ready to play,” UVa-Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine said. “We came out flat today, and we’ve just got to bounce back.”

Newberry (4-2, 3-1) opened a 21-0 lead by the 14:21 mark of the second quarter behind three touchdown passes from 6-foot-1 junior quarterback Dre Harris.

The huge defensive front for the Lions then took over with repeated blitz packages and tight coverage in the secondary.

“[Newberry] has a good defense and they put pressure on me, but our guys up front did a god job trying to handle all that,” Redwine said. “We just couldn’t execute, and I think we kind of got away from what we normally do.”