COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise suffers 37-14 loss to Newberry

WISE, Va. – Football games at the balanced NCAA Division II level are often decided by defensive linemen.
Consider the adventures of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Cavaliers in the rugged South Atlantic Conference.
One week ago, the Cavaliers recorded six sacks en route to one of the biggest wins in program history against No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne.
On Saturday, the Cavaliers allowed four sacks in a 37-14 loss to the Newberry College Wolves.
“This conference is like the SEC of Division II. There are no easy teams, and you always have to be ready to play,” UVa-Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine said. “We came out flat today, and we’ve just got to bounce back.”
Newberry (4-2, 3-1) opened a 21-0 lead by the 14:21 mark of the second quarter behind three touchdown passes from 6-foot-1 junior quarterback Dre Harris.
The huge defensive front for the Lions then took over with repeated blitz packages and tight coverage in the secondary.
“[Newberry] has a good defense and they put pressure on me, but our guys up front did a god job trying to handle all that,” Redwine said. “We just couldn’t execute, and I think we kind of got away from what we normally do.”
Redwine, who has already won two SAC offensive player of the week honors this season, was held to 157 yards passing. The Cavs managed just 105 yards on the ground and were unable to finish some promising drives in the second half.
“I thought [Newberry] physically whipped us up front, but our defense played better in the second half,” UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron said.
The Cavs had no answer for the tandem of Bryson Woodruff (113 yards receiving, two touchdowns) and Harris, who generated 289 total yards and five scores.
“[Harris] is the real deal,” Damron said.
The Cavaliers (3-3, 2-2) are now two games behind Wingate (5-0, 3-0) in the SAC standings.
“These past three weeks, it’s been like facing the SAC version of LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama,” Damron said. “We were really good for two weeks but weren’t as good in practice or in the game against a really good team today.”
The Newberry roster features athletes from nationally known South Carolina prep juggernauts such as Dutch Fork, Dillon, and Summerville. Woodruff (Roebuck, S.C.) landed at Newberry after a walk-on attempt to NCAA Division 1 Coastal Carolina failed to materialize.
“[Newberry] was the only school that gave me a shot and that means a lot to me,” Woodruff said.
Woodruff said he is motivated to show other college coaches what they are missing.
“I 100% want to do that,” Woodruff said. “South Carolina is a powerhouse for football talent, and we’re all trying to show it.”
According to Woodruff, the Wolves had some extra motivation Saturday in the form of a pre-game speech by fiery Newberry head coach Todd Knight.
“Oh yeah, we had a huge pep talk,” Woodruff said. “From the get-go, we wanted to play fast. And that’s what we did.”
Junior linebacker Deandre Williams (Richmond) said the Cavaliers learned a lesson against the aggressive Wolves.
“We can be as good as we want to be, but we’ve started off slow in each of our three losses and you won’t beat any team in this league doing that,” Williams said.
“It’s gut-check time now. We’ve got to look at this film Sunday, throw it away and get ready for next week’s game at Tusculum. Our conference is still wide open.”
That’s the same mantra from Damron, as his team navigates the talent-rich South Atlantic.
“This is part of the growing process,” Damron said. “Three years ago, when we were in the Mountain East Conference, I thought we were ready. Getting put in this league, it’s like starting all over but this group keeps fighting
“We’ve showed resilience one time already this season, and hopefully we can show it again.”
