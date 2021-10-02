COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise pulls off upset against No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne, 35-28

WISE, Va. – Joel Burgess experienced his happiest moment in a University of Virginia’s College at Wise football uniform Saturday.
The redshirt junior defensive end from Roanoke collected 11 tackles as the UVa.-Wise Cavaliers posted a 35-28 win over the No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne Bears on homecoming at Carl Smith Stadium.
It was the first victory for UVa.-Wise over a nationally ranked NCAA Division II team since the Cavaliers jumped from the NAIA in 2013.
“Man, you can’t match this feeling,” Burgess said. “The first time we played [Lenoir-Rhyne], they beat us by around 60.”
Lenoir-Rhyne (2-2, 1-2) was second among all NCAA Division II teams in the Lindy’s preseason ranking and is favored to win the South Atlantic Conference.
The Cavaliers crafted the upset behind a creative quarterback, a deep cast of receivers and an aggressive defense.
Before Saturday, L-R had allowed just two sacks. The Cavaliers dropped quarterback Grayson Willingham six times as the 6-2, 238-pound junior Burgess applied heavy heat.
That pressure opened up opportunities for the UVa.-Wise defensive backs, and 6-foot redshirt freshman strong safety Markel Dailey responded in a big way.
A transfer from Murray State University, Dailey picked off two passes and basically sealed the win with his interception at the L-R 48-yard line with 1:42 left in the game
“That’s the best I’ve played here,” Dailey said. “I watched a lot of film this week and read the eyes of the quarterback today.”
Dailey leads the Division II ranks with five interceptions on the season.
“Before the game, I just felt that I was going to get two interceptions,” Dailey said. “But I wouldn’t be anything without my defensive line and coaches.”
One of those coaches is fiery first-year defensive coordinator Matthew White, who doubles as the team’s strength and conditioning coach.
“He fires us up every day, and we go out and earn everything we get,” Dailey said.
Six-foot-four redshirt sophomore quarterback Lendon Redwine threw for 299 yards and two scores for the Cavaliers. Operating with the protection of his line corps and making smart reads of the defense, Redwine completed passes to 12 different receivers on a variety of patterns.
Darrien Newton (Mount Vernon, Va.) led the Cavs with six catches for 81 yards.
“We’re all on the same page,” Newton said. “It’s a matter of working before practice, after practice and over the summer.”
That sense of radar was apparent on the first UVa. -Wise score with 7:27 left in the opening quarter.
After drawing the L-R defense off-sides, Redwine lofted a perfect throw down the sideline that Newton converted into a 23-yard TD.
Redwine kept the defense off-balance with his funky cadence, drawing repeated penalties.
“It happened like six or seven times,” Newton said. “In that situation, I know to take off and look for the ball.”
The Cavaliers built a 21-10 halftime lead as the Bears were penalized eight times for 74 yards.
Lenoir-Rhyne had some success with a power-running game in the second half, but Redwine and his athletic cast of receivers just kept on making plays.
“It’s choose your poison,” said 6-6 senior receiver Devin Heckstall. “We’ve got short guys that can get it done in the slot and big guys that can go up and get the ball. I’ve played at a lot of levels in college, and this is one of the best corps I’ve been in. “
Following Saturday’s SAC games, Wingate leads the conference standings with a 1-0 mark. Mars Hill, Newberry and UVa-Wise are next in line at 2-1. The Cavaliers host Newberry next Saturday.
“I think our kids understand what we’re asking them to do, and they’ve practiced really well the last two weeks,” UVa-Wise head coach Dane Damron said. “Lenoir-Rhyne is a heck of team, and this was good win.”
Damron said he didn’t use the national ranking and recent long playoff runs by the Bears as motivation.
“Anytime we take the focus of ourselves, we’ve not played well. I think that’s what we did with Mars Hill, and Mars Hill kicked our butts,” Damron said. “We just bought ourselves seven days of happiness. Now, we’ve got to get ready to go next week.”
Shortly after the final whistle, a wild shouting and shoving match developed near mid-field between players from both teams. There were no injuries.
“It was unfortunate, but sometimes things like that happen in a competitive situation,” Damron said.
Those post-game fireworks did not dampen the joy of Burgess.
“Our program hasn’t been the best over the past couple years, but this win could lead to a big turnaround,” Burgess said.
