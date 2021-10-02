COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise pulls off upset against No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne, 35-28

After drawing the L-R defense off-sides, Redwine lofted a perfect throw down the sideline that Newton converted into a 23-yard TD.

Redwine kept the defense off-balance with his funky cadence, drawing repeated penalties.

“It happened like six or seven times,” Newton said. “In that situation, I know to take off and look for the ball.”

The Cavaliers built a 21-10 halftime lead as the Bears were penalized eight times for 74 yards.

Lenoir-Rhyne had some success with a power-running game in the second half, but Redwine and his athletic cast of receivers just kept on making plays.

“It’s choose your poison,” said 6-6 senior receiver Devin Heckstall. “We’ve got short guys that can get it done in the slot and big guys that can go up and get the ball. I’ve played at a lot of levels in college, and this is one of the best corps I’ve been in. “

Following Saturday’s SAC games, Wingate leads the conference standings with a 1-0 mark. Mars Hill, Newberry and UVa-Wise are next in line at 2-1. The Cavaliers host Newberry next Saturday.