COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise opens four-game season at home on Saturday vs. Carson-Newman

“We brought them in and from August through October we didn’t have one COVID case. We’ve just had three or four, overall, and that was back in January. Our kids have accepted the challenge, accepted the reality of things and have done a great job working with each other. We want to play.”

The Cavs also want to play better after going just 2-9 in the fall of 2019 in what was their first season in the SAC after previously competing in the Mountain East Conference.

“The 2019 season was definitely an eye-opener for us,” Damron said. “We knew the South Atlantic Conference was good – we didn’t know it was that good. There’s no way you can know until you play in it and we weren’t ready for it. I think this four-game season is going to allow us to see if we have closed the gap a little bit.”

How is Damron going to approach this season?