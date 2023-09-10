The football team at University of Virginia’s College at Wise had one of the worst offensive outputs in the history of the program in dropping a 37-0 decision to the Thomas More Saints on Saturday in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

UVa-Wise (1-1) managed a mere one rushing yard on 23 carries, while the passing game produced just 95 yards in being blanked for the first time since a 7-0 setback to the Concord Mountain Lions on Sept. 14, 2017.

The longest play from scrimmage for the Highland Cavaliers was a 31-yard gain by Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville) with 11:06 left in the third quarter.

Quarterback Juwan Dent was sacked three times, the Cavs coughed up three fumbles, punted seven times and finished with only eight first downs.

Tyrese Randall led UVa-Wise with nine tackles as one of the few bright spots.

Thomas More (1-1) received 114 passing yards and two touchdowns from Rae’Von Vaden, who also rushed for 73 yards and a score.

UVa-Wise plays at Barton College (2-0) next week. The Bulldogs beat NCAA Division I FCS program Davidson, 33-31, on Friday.

UVa-Wise 0 0 0 0—0

Thomas More 10 6 14 7—37

Scoring Summary

TM – Kirch 16 pass from Vaden (Iden kick)

TM – Iden 25 FG

TM – Iden 31 FG

TM – Iden 30 FG

TM – Vaden 26 run (Iden kick)

TM – Hall 20 pass from Vaden (Iden kick)

TM – Wakilongo 10 run (Iden kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: V-W 8, TM 15; Rushes-Yards: V-W 23-1, TM 38-123; Passing Yards: V-W 95, TM 114; Comp.-Att.-Int.: V-W 21-32-0, TM 12-25-0; Fumbles-Lost: V-W 3-2, TM 1-1; Penalties-Yards: V-W 8-78, TM 6-50; Punts-Average: V-W 7-38.1, TM 5-48

Individual Stats

RUSHING – V-W: Jae. Gillespie 5-31, Pannell 4-11, Lomax 5-7, Goddard 2-3, TEAM 1-(-2), Dent 6-(-49); TM: Vaden 12-67, Hall 9-31, Wakilongo 7-20, Marksberry 3-6, White 5-2, F. Johnson 1-(-1), TEAM 1-(-2).

PASSING – V-W Dent 16-25-0, 69, Corken 5-7-0, 26; TM: Vaden 12-24-0, 114; TEAM 0-1-0, 0

RECEIVING – V-W: Goddard 7-40, Powell 4-29, Moore 3-23, Thompson 1-5, DeGeare 1-4, Pannell 1-2, Fischbach 1-0, Davis 3-(-8); TM: Agee 3-38, F. Johnson 3-23, Hall 1-20, Kirch 1-16, Borneman 3-9, Hawkins 1-8.

Attendance – 500