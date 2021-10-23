COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise falls to No. 18 Wingate, 48-21

“We were really good early, but we gave [Wingate] 21 points in the first half and we left 14 on the field,” Damron said.

The Bulldogs took a 17-6 lead at the 3:02 mark of the first quarter when Tyler Riley pounced on an errant punt snap in the end zone.

In addition to giving Wingate a first down with a 15-yard penalty on an attempted punt by the Bulldogs, Damron was also pained by a fumble on the Wingate 2-yard line and a dropped pass down the middle of the field that had scoring potential.

“Those plays killed us,” Damron said.

UVa-Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine threw for 249 yards and two scores among five targets, while 6-6 Devin Heckstall (142 yards), 6-3 JJ McNeil (89) and 6-4 Keishon Jarrett (37) had big receiving days.

“Our receivers balance each other out,” said Jarrett, who played at Georgia high school power Houston County in Warren Robbins. “When the defense keys on man, another guy gets more chances.”

The formula for Wingate is based around fundamentals and coaching stability.