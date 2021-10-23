COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise falls to No. 18 Wingate, 48-21

WISE, Va. – It’s been a season of upsets for football teams in the South Atlantic Conference, but one rule is holding true.
Experience wins.
Relying on seniors and graduate transfers, the No. 18 Wingate Bulldogs rolled to a 48-21 victory Saturday over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Cavaliers.
“The roster of every team we play is littered with seniors and graduate transfers,” UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron said. “We lack the ability to have grad transfers because we still can’t figure out how to have a grad school here. That puts us behind and makes it hard to keep some of our kids.”
The leadership of Wingate’s redshirt junior quarterback Shaw Crocker and the dominance of the Wingate run-defense were key Saturday.
Operating a complex system full of motion and varying formations, the 6-foot-1 Crocker (Greenville, S.C.) passed for 237 yards and four scores without an interception.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (3-5, 2-4) were held to negative-12 yards on the ground.
“That’s about par for the course,” Damron said. “We don’t run the ball very well and we don’t block up front very well.”
Despite those issues, UVa-Wise kept the game close in the first half with its potent passing attack.
“We were really good early, but we gave [Wingate] 21 points in the first half and we left 14 on the field,” Damron said.
The Bulldogs took a 17-6 lead at the 3:02 mark of the first quarter when Tyler Riley pounced on an errant punt snap in the end zone.
In addition to giving Wingate a first down with a 15-yard penalty on an attempted punt by the Bulldogs, Damron was also pained by a fumble on the Wingate 2-yard line and a dropped pass down the middle of the field that had scoring potential.
“Those plays killed us,” Damron said.
UVa-Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine threw for 249 yards and two scores among five targets, while 6-6 Devin Heckstall (142 yards), 6-3 JJ McNeil (89) and 6-4 Keishon Jarrett (37) had big receiving days.
“Our receivers balance each other out,” said Jarrett, who played at Georgia high school power Houston County in Warren Robbins. “When the defense keys on man, another guy gets more chances.”
The formula for Wingate is based around fundamentals and coaching stability.
Head coach Joe Reich has led the program for 21 years and his offensive and defensive coordinators have also had long runs at the school near Charlotte, North Carolina. Former NFL player Jarrett Boykin from Virginia Tech serves as the receivers coach for the Bulldogs.
“I’ve been blessed,” said Reich, the brother of Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.
Wingate (6-1, 4-0) is currently the only unbeaten team in the SAC, but Mars Hill and Newberry have just one loss and traditional power Lenoir-Rhyne (5-2, 4-2) is next in line.
“It’s been a totally weird league,” Reich said. “Wise defeated L-R earlier this season and they have the potential to be really good.”
Wingate was upset, 26-20, by Barton last week.
Like coaches of all UVa-Wise foes, Reich spent the past week worrying about the passing attack of the Cavaliers.
“Those receivers are good, and they have a nice scheme,” Reich said. “We’re banged up in the secondary, so we were concerned about their passing game all week. Fortunately, we were able to get a lead and kind of control things.”
That’s where Crocker excels.
“Shaw is a stud,” Reich said. “We call certain things, but he just makes plays.”
Sophomore defensive back Daquan Battle (Fredericksburg, Va.) led the Cavaliers with 10 tackles, while redshirt freshman defensive back Patrick Taylor (Richmond) added seven stops and 6-3 linebacker Trevor Morris (North Chesterfield, Va.) was active.
“I’m a very emotional player and I bright a lot of energy to the team,” Morris said. “We’re young and inexperienced on defense, but we’re trying to learn and grow into a program.”
Program growth is the bottom-line goal for Damron.
“This is a good league and Wingate is a good team. That’s where we want to get to,” Damron said. “Five games into this season, we were in the conversation to have a chance to win this league so we’ve got a good team as well.
“The difference between us and the other teams in the league is that we’re just not good enough and deep enough to come back when we do stupid things.”
