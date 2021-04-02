COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise downs Mars Hill, 40-28

Freshmen Tyler O’Reilly and Mason Polier played big roles as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise posted a 40-28 South Atlantic Conference football win at Mars Hill on Friday night.

O’Reilly, a quarterback from Chantilly High School in Virginia, threw for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 9-of-11 passing in the second half.

UVa-Wise (1-2) erased deficits of 18-6 and 28-19 in closing the truncated spring campaign with a victory and avoiding the first winless season in program history.

Polier, a former star at Union High School, collected seven tackles, including the first sack of his collegiate career.

O’Reilly was one of three quarterbacks to see action for UVa-Wise as he, Garrett Cropp and Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) combined to go 31-of-44 for 368 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jamal Fisher and Caleb Martin each had a pair of TD receptions for the Highland Cavaliers. Fisher’s 43-yard scoring catch with 9:56 remaining put UVa-Wise ahead to stay.