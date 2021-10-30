 Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise defeats Limestone, 28-24

Landon Redwine completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Markel Harrison with 8:19 left in the game to lift the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 28-24 South Atlantic Conference win at Limestone on Saturday afternoon.

Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns for the Highland Cavaliers (4-5, 3-4) in a game that featured five lead changes. Devin Heckstall (26 yards) and JJ McNeil III (47) also caught passes for scores.

Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville) ran for 110 yards and a 1-yard touchdown for UVa-Wise, while McNeil III caught seven passes for 109 yards and a score. Michael King led the Cavaliers with nine tackles, while Mason Polier (Union) added three tackles. Job Whalen had an interception in the win.

Drew Vermillion (Gate City) averaged 32.4 yards on eight punt attempts.

Limestone (0-7, 0-5) was paced on the ground by Jerko’ya Patton with 105 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. He also caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Ethan Beamish, who threw for 145 yards and ran for a 1-yard score to put the Saints up 24-21 early in the fourth quarter. Nathan Baker added a 28-yard field goal in the loss.

UVa-Wise, which reached four wins for the first time since 2018, will visit Catawba on Saturday at 1 p.m.

