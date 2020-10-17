COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UK overwhelms Tennessee at Neyland Stadium

“I don’t like our team inheriting 20, 30 years of history that’s not on these guys. We’re responsible for what we’ve done lately,“ Stoops said. ”Two years ago, I didn’t like how I had them ready to play and we altered that, got some things fixed and played much better. That’s on me as much as it is on the team.”

After getting six interceptions and allowing only a safety against Mississippi State last week, Kentucky (2-2) picked off three passes against the Vols (2-2).

“This game was definitely personal for us,” Davis said. “We came out and put our foot on their necks. We’re tired of leaving here empty-handed.”

Tennessee has now followed up an eight-game winning streak with a two-game losing streak.

“There’s lots of areas we need to improve obviously but it’s more about creating the right habits,” Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “It’s how you practice every single day. It’s the work ethic. It’s creating the right habits. It’s on everybody within our organization to really improve that. We’ve got to work hard to do that.”

Joseph's 41-yard touchdown and Davis’ 85-yard return — both off interceptions thrown by Jarrett Guarantano — helped put Kentucky up 17-0 in the second quarter.