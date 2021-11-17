COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Two teams, one ring; East Tennessee State hosts Mercer on Saturday with the Southern Conference championship to the winner

“The difference is the mindset of this team. We have a new strength coach who did a great job of pushing us all summer long,” Manuel said. “The team had lacked in finishing games and finishing workouts strong. He really pushed the motor that we have to finish everything that we do and that we have to start faster.”

ETSU last won the Southern Conference in Sanders first season in 2018, sharing the crown with Wofford and Furman. Sanders has noticed both similarities and differences between that squad and this one, which would become just the second team in program history to win the SoCon crown.

“Some of the similarities is that the 2018 group had some older guys that were very, very hungry. That team was willing to listen to what they thought might give them some success and when we began winning, they truly bought in,” Sanders said. “I think this group has a group of older guys will trust and believe in the process. They have a lot more experience and they just try and play the next play. This group is more talented and I feel this road has been harder for this team.”

ETSU had been just 11-22 in its three previous seasons since the program prior to 2018, and had won just four games in two years in the return to SoCon play.