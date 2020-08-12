You have permission to edit this article.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Trio of players from Southwest Virginia affected by Big Ten Conference decision
Idaho Penn St Football

Penn State kicker Jordan Stout (98) kicks off during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Idaho in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

 Barry Reeger/AP

Tuesday’s decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone football from the fall until spring will have ramifications for three players from far Southwest Virginia.

Junior Jordan Stout (Honaker) and freshman Levi Forrest (Richlands) are both punters and kickers for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Stout handled kickoff duties for Penn State last season with 66 touchbacks among his 83 boots and also went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts.

He posted on his Twitter account Aug. 8: “This team, the training staff, and the medical staff have went above and beyond to make sure we remain healthy during this pandemic!! We have had very few cases as a program and that just shows that we can and will continue to be safe on the field and off the field. #WeWantToPlay”

Meanwhile, Purdue defensive back Cam Allen (Graham) is a sophomore who made 32 tackles and an interception last season for the Boilermakers.

