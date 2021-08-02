COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tight end James Mitchell (Union) emerges as leader for Virginia Tech Hokies

The last high school football game played in far Southwest Virginia took place on April 24 as the Union Bears dropped a decision to eventual state champion Appomattox on a soggy Saturday afternoon at Bullitt Park in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.

Ninety-six days later, Union will be among the gridiron teams across the Commonwealth beginning preparations for another season and more importantly, a normal season. VHSL football practice can officially commence on Thursday.