COLLEGE FOOTBALL: THS' Justice Musser will continue his education and play football at Princeton

BRISTOL, Tenn . – Academics and football have always gone together for Justice Musser.

That combination certainly won’t change at the next level.

The Tennessee High senior will continue his education and play football at Princeton University, widely regarded as one of the top academic institutions in the nation.

The Tigers can play football too, sharing the 2021 Ivy League football championship with Dartmouth.

“It is just the education and that incredible opportunity,” Musser said. “They have a six percent acceptance rate and I am incredibly blessed to be able to be part of that six percent. It is a beautiful campus from what I have seen and just a really exciting opportunity.

“Academics are most important to me, maintaining high accolades in just everything academics.”

Not only has Musser been nearly flawless in the classroom, but the senior offensive tackle was an All-Class 5 state honoree by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association. He was also an all-Mountain Lakes Conference selection and played in the Toyota Tennessee East vs. West All-Star Classic.

“That was incredible. It is a small taste of college football before you go off to college football,” Musser said. “Just the relationships that I made up there, I still talk to some of those guys on my phone and keep in touch with them. Just the speed difference was one thing I noticed from this area to the all-star game, but I am very lucky and very blessed to be able to do it.”

Now his dream of playing NCAA Division I college football has become a reality.

“Forever,” Musser said. “Ever since I was a little kid watching college football on television, that has always been the dream. I am incredibly blessed to pursue that dream and that goal of mine.”

While the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Musser has the needed size, strength and speed, Matt Chandler, who was the interim head coach for Tennessee High during the 2021 season, watched Musser put in the work to achieve his dreams.

“Justice has the size and athleticism, but he also has the work ethic,” Chandler said. “Justice has just worked so hard in the weight room and just worked on his skills and gone to camps. He does have the size and the ability and he has got a frame that they can put a lot of muscle on to add to his frame.

“I just want to definitely commend him on his work ethic to get to where he is at now.”

Musser will eat well at Princeton. He has been told to expect to add 40 pounds to his frame, and plans to do just that, while working to get on the field in 2023. He won’t redshirt or experience the postseason, since the Ivy League doesn’t allow redshirts and is restricted to a 10-game season and doesn’t participate in the FCS playoffs.

“I will probably spend my first year working out a little bit more and eating a little bit more and hopefully get on the field my sophomore year of college,” Musser said. “I know it is a shorter season starting in September and ending in November, but Princeton has been Ivy League champions the past couple of years. I know it is a good program sports-wise and academically.”

He has been in close contact with both head coach Bob Surace and offensive line coach Chris Zarkoskie. The Tigers have won 13 Ivy League titles, including three of the last five seasons that football was played, finishing 9-1 in 2021, including a five-overtime victory over Harvard.

“The coach is extremely nice, extremely passionate about the sport and just the environment up there,” Musser said. “I had a meeting with Coach Zar and he is a really good guy, just really nice and supportive and there is very good communication between me and him.”

A third-year varsity starter, Musser was part of a Mountain Lakes Conference championship team as a sophomore, and endured the difficulties of 2021 when a player and assistant coach died within eight days of each other. Among the lessons he learned from his Tennessee High tenure is being more confident in dealing with adversity that will happen in life.

“I have learned just to get after it every day. Every day is an opportunity and a chance to get better and don’t take life for granted,” said Musser, whose father, David, is a former assistant football coach, most recently at Abingdon. “That is a big thing I have learned these past four years of high school, just cherish every day that you get and if you get knocked down, get right back up and keep moving forward.”

He also grew into a role as team leader, a necessity for Chandler last season.

“He is an excellent young man. He has got a big heart for people and I couldn’t be happier that he is going to get this opportunity,” Chandler said. “He was definitely a team leader for sure. We leaned on him heavy as coaches. We had a few seniors that we really leaned on and Justice was definitely one of them.”

Musser, who helped his own recruiting by attending camps and posting videos on Twitter, had other suitors, including Western Carolina, Gardner-Webb, Chattanooga and VMI, but he chose Princeton, becoming at least the second area senior football player to commit to an Ivy League school for football, following Richlands’ Sage Webb, who will play at Pennsylvania.

Musser is just one of several former Tennessee High athletes to get the same opportunity to play at the NCAA Division I level, joining Nolan Wishon (East Tennessee State) and Jaden Keller (Virginia Tech), along with current classmate Steven Johnson (Charlotte).

It makes it a little more challenging to get noticed as an offensive lineman, which doesn’t get the attention of playmakers with the ball.

“No glory,” he said, with a smile. “It makes it a little bit more tough, but at the same time it is fun putting the highlights I do get to put out there. The line is the most important job on the field and getting to play on the line here at Tennessee High, it has been an honor and super fun the past three years.

“Going to college playing line, I wouldn’t want to play any other position.”

He will make his first visit to Princeton later this month, and is thrilled for about what lies ahead.

“I am excited. Life is constantly moving forward, that is the way I look at it so you can’t really do nothing but keep going,” Musser said. “I am looking forward to the opportunity and seeing the new location and maybe when I get done up there and come back I will really be able to appreciate this area for what it is…

“I don’t know anyone up there, but it will be an incredible opportunity and I am very lucky and very blessed to be able to do that…I am incredibly excited.”

Musser isn’t finished with Tennessee High athletics just yet. He is also part of the track team, with the unusual combination of the 100-meter dash – Musser runs a 4.948 40-yard dash - and shot put.

He wants to enjoy his final days as a Viking.

“It has gone by too fast, it is a blink of an eye,” Musser said. “If I could redo high school I would and I wouldn’t change a single thing that I have done. Just everything I have gotten to experience has been awesome and incredible.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.