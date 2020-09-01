COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Three key players will forego their final season at UVa-Wise

“I want to get into coaching most likely within the high school level. With this being my senior year I saw this as the perfect opportunity to get firsthand experience into that world,” McBride said. “I went back and forth with this and ultimately, I believed it to be the best decision for me. Within in the coming months I’m going to apply to teaching positions and see what I can get.”

UVa-Wise has not yet learned what it will get in terms of a possible spring schedule.

“I don’t have any idea,” Damron said. “The coaches are talking and I could very easily speculate based on the conversations we’ve had, but I don’t think it’s my place to say that until something is finalized. We’re keeping our players up to date. The thing that stinks right now is we can’t be with our kids. We can through Zoom [meeting technology] or an academic meeting, but we can’t get the whole team together.

“This year is like no other a football coach has ever had and there’s no blueprint. It stinks. It might be inconvenient for us, but it really stinks for our kids. The kids are getting the raw end of this deal.”

For Tarrer, Marks and McBride, the pandemic resulted in the premature ending of their college football careers.

“I am proud of the progress as an individual and the man I have become because of my experience at UVa-Wise,” Tarrer said. “Despite all of the success, awards, accolades and achievements I have collected over the years, it doesn’t compare to the fun I had while playing the game I love.”

