COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Three key players will forego their final season at UVa-Wise

When the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise takes the field in 2021, the Highland Cavaliers will do so without at least three valuable players in the fold.
Defensive back Marcus Tarrer, tight end Eli Marks and offensive lineman Sage McBride confirmed on Tuesday they will forego their final seasons of eligibility after the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference made the choice last month to shift the fall season to the spring due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Meanwhile, defensive back and special teams star A.J. Felton Jr. has transferred and is now enrolled at the University of Akron. He recorded 31 tackles, snagged three interceptions and blocked three kicks last fall.
Tarrer is the most notable departure as the former star at J.R. Tucker High School in Richmond, Virginia, was a first-team All-Mountain East Conference honoree in 2018 and a second-team All-South Atlantic Conference selection last year.
Tarrer collected 87 tackles in 2019 to go along with four pass break-ups and a forced fumble. Reliable and hard hitting, Tarrer racked up 186 career tackles.
He will graduate in December and hopes to work as a veterinary behaviorist.
“This decision was one of the hardest decisions of my life, because football was the only thing I’ve known how to do my whole life,” Tarrer said. “I’ve been playing the game since I was 5-years-old. But I realize that all good things must come to an end at some point. What led me to make a decision like this was how I wanted to set my future dreams and wishes.”
There was no animosity regarding Tarrer’s decision to hang up the cleats.
“The purpose of what we do is to get them in here and showcase their skills and more importantly see them get their education,” said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. “Marcus has a job lined up when he’s done. We talked and I told him I hate that he’s leaving, but I think he’ making the right decision. He’s doing the best thing for him and his family and I love that kid.”
Marks caught 29 passes for 307 yards the previous three seasons, but academics amid the pandemic led to the decision for the Culpeper, Virginia, native, who will graduate in December too.
“I had come back for an extra semester to basically just play football,” Marks said. “I could have graduated last year. I picked up more classes and double majored so I could play football for my last semester. Now, it’s like I stayed and do not even get to play my final season. The decision was extremely hard. My experience with the program was great. We didn’t always win as much as I would’ve liked, but I’ve made some lifelong friends and the coaches really care for you and want you to be successful not only in football, but in life.”
McBride, who prepped at Tunstall High School near Danville, Virginia, started 29 games on the O-Line the previous three years for the Highland Cavaliers.
“I want to get into coaching most likely within the high school level. With this being my senior year I saw this as the perfect opportunity to get firsthand experience into that world,” McBride said. “I went back and forth with this and ultimately, I believed it to be the best decision for me. Within in the coming months I’m going to apply to teaching positions and see what I can get.”
UVa-Wise has not yet learned what it will get in terms of a possible spring schedule.
“I don’t have any idea,” Damron said. “The coaches are talking and I could very easily speculate based on the conversations we’ve had, but I don’t think it’s my place to say that until something is finalized. We’re keeping our players up to date. The thing that stinks right now is we can’t be with our kids. We can through Zoom [meeting technology] or an academic meeting, but we can’t get the whole team together.
“This year is like no other a football coach has ever had and there’s no blueprint. It stinks. It might be inconvenient for us, but it really stinks for our kids. The kids are getting the raw end of this deal.”
For Tarrer, Marks and McBride, the pandemic resulted in the premature ending of their college football careers.
“I am proud of the progress as an individual and the man I have become because of my experience at UVa-Wise,” Tarrer said. “Despite all of the success, awards, accolades and achievements I have collected over the years, it doesn’t compare to the fun I had while playing the game I love.”
