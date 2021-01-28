 Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tennessee to open Heupel era with Bowling Green
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tennessee to open Heupel era with Bowling Green

  Updated
On the same day that Tennessee introduced Josh Heupel as its new football coach, the Volunteers released their 2021 football schedule.

Tennessee will open the Heupel era by hosting Bowling Green on Sept. 4. That will be followed by non-conference home games with Pittsburgh and Tennessee Tech. The Volunteers will also host South Alabama on Nov. 20.

A visit to Florida on Sept. 25 will open the Southeastern Conference schedule for the Vols. SEC home opponents include South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia and Vanderbilt. Other road SEC games include trips to Missouri, Alabama and Kentucky. 

Tennessee

2021 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 11 vs. Pittsburgh

Sept. 18 vs. Tennessee Tech

Sept. 25 at Florida

Oct. 2 at Missouri

Oct. 9 vs. South Carolina

Oct. 16 vs. Mississippi

Oct. 23 at Alabama

Nov. 6 at Kentucky

Nov. 13 vs. Georgia

Nov. 20 vs. South Alabama

Nov. 27 vs. Vanderbilt

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine

  • Updated

The regular season has come to a premature end for the Abingdon High School girls and boys basketball teams as the Falcons will be quarantined for two weeks under coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols...In other local briefs, Tennessee has released its 2021 football schedule. News from ETSU and King University athletics are also part of Thursday's local briefs. 

