COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tennessee to open Heupel era with Bowling Green

On the same day that Tennessee introduced Josh Heupel as its new football coach, the Volunteers released their 2021 football schedule.
Tennessee will open the Heupel era by hosting Bowling Green on Sept. 4. That will be followed by non-conference home games with Pittsburgh and Tennessee Tech. The Volunteers will also host South Alabama on Nov. 20.
A visit to Florida on Sept. 25 will open the Southeastern Conference schedule for the Vols. SEC home opponents include South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia and Vanderbilt. Other road SEC games include trips to Missouri, Alabama and Kentucky.
Tennessee
2021 Football Schedule
Sept. 4 vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 11 vs. Pittsburgh
Sept. 18 vs. Tennessee Tech
Sept. 25 at Florida
Oct. 2 at Missouri
Oct. 9 vs. South Carolina
Oct. 16 vs. Mississippi
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 vs. Georgia
Nov. 20 vs. South Alabama