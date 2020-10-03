COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tennessee beats Missouri, runs win streak to 8 beats Missouri 35-12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead No. 21 Tennessee to a 35-12 victory over Missouri Saturday.

The Vols (2-0) have won eight in a row, tying them with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Connor Bazelak relieved Shawn Robinson at quarterback in the second quarter or Missouri (0-2), but the Tigers could still only muster one touchdown.

Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short touchdown runs.

Behind a strong performance by Tennessee’s offensive line, the Vols battered the defense. Gray ran for 105 yards, with a touchdown rushing and receiving. Chandler rolled up 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers couldn’t limit the run, which opened up Tennessee’s passing game for some big plays as the Vols led 21-6 at intermission.