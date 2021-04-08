COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SoCon, FCS playoff hopes still alive for Buccaneers

“Mercer has played a good bit of football,” Sanders said. “As the spring has gone on, they have gotten better and better as they are getting more comfortable with their schemes. We have our hands full going down there, playing a team that has won three in a row.

“We aren’t expecting it to be easy and if you are a competitor, you don’t really want it to be easy.”

ETSU must defeat the Bears and then hope VMI falls to The Citadel next Saturday to secure a second SoCon title and FCS playoff berth in the last three seasons. There is a chance ETSU could still claim an FCS all-large bid, although the playoff field has been trimmed from 24 to 16 teams for the spring.

ETSU has been led on offense by Holmes, who ran for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the Bucs’ last meeting with Mercer, a 38-33 victory in 2019.

Holmes is second in the nation in all-purpose yards with 184.8 yards per game, and also has eight of ETSU’s 14 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Buccaneers are ranked in the top 25 in four different categories among FCS teams.

No matter what lies ahead, Shorts is confident the spring schedule has helped prepare the Buccaneers for what is expected to be a “normal” fall campaign.