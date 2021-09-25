COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Short leads E&H to 38-17 win over Bridgewater

EMORY, Va. – Kyle Short earned his initial taste of the quarterback position as a first grader in his hometown of Lebanon, Ohio.
Short continued his Quarterback 101 studies by watching his father [Chris] compete at Earlham College in Indiana, and by serving as a dual threat quarterback in high school.
On Saturday, the 5-foot-11 transfer continued his development at Emory & Henry by leading the Wasps to a 38-17 win over the Bridgewater College Eagles.
“My father taught me a lot about the game and defenses, and I watch film for multiple hours every day,” Short said.
Operating against an experienced BC defensive unit, Short completed 14 of 23 passes for 177 yards and a score. He also rushed for 60 yards and a TD, while making wise decisions in the run-pass option attack.
According to E&H head coach Curt Newsome, the cerebral Short has all the essentials to guide the Wasps.
“He has brains with feet, and that’s kind of what you are looking in an RPO,” Newsome said. “You need a quarterback who can run the ball in our offense, and Kyle is able to do that.”
The Wasps (3-1) ran for 332 total yards Saturday, as senior running back Devontae Jordan churned for 219 yards and three scores. The crisp blocking of the E&H receivers on the perimeter led to several big runs.
Meanwhile, the E&H defense allowed just 64 yards rushing. For the season, the Wasps are giving up just an average of 66 yards rushing.
“We take pride in that stat,” E&H senior defensive tackle Donovan Pinnix said. “It starts with the trenches, and our D-line works well as a group.”
After Bridgewater (2-2) opened the scoring on a 13-yard run by Viante Tucker, the Wasps reeled off 28 straight points. Interceptions by 6-4 end Jay Swegheimer (Orlando, Fla.) and safety Addison Knicely (Mount Crawford, Va.) led to the first two E&H touchdowns.
E&H held BC scoreless in the second half, while racking up seven tackles for loss. BC starting quarterback Matt Lawton was finally forced out of the game at the 5:11 mark of the third quarter after absorbing a heavy hit from Pinnix.
“We wanted to keep our foot on the gas and continue to dominate,” Pinnix said.
With the E&H line providing ample protection, Short connected with 5-4 receiver Kashawn Cosey on eight receptions for 108 yards.
“This was a good win against a good team that hadn’t been giving many yards, and line play was probably the difference,” Newsome said. “We were able to pressure the quarterback on defense. And on offense we were able to run the ball and protect our quarterback.”
With clever fakes and intelligent reads of the BC defense, Short completed 9 of his first 10 passes.
What does Short think of the complex RPO offense employed by the Wasps and taught by first-year offensive coordinator Kamden BeCraft?
“I love it,” Short said.
Short spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons at the University of Charleston in West Virginia, where he was redshirted as a freshman and served on the scout team in the spring.
“When I went into the transfer portal, the coaches here at Emory said I was a good fit for this offense. That’s what I was looking to hear,” Short said. “We’ve got a lot of talent here and the future looks good.”
