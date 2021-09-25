COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Short leads E&H to 38-17 win over Bridgewater

EMORY, Va. – Kyle Short earned his initial taste of the quarterback position as a first grader in his hometown of Lebanon, Ohio.

Short continued his Quarterback 101 studies by watching his father [Chris] compete at Earlham College in Indiana, and by serving as a dual threat quarterback in high school.

On Saturday, the 5-foot-11 transfer continued his development at Emory & Henry by leading the Wasps to a 38-17 win over the Bridgewater College Eagles.

“My father taught me a lot about the game and defenses, and I watch film for multiple hours every day,” Short said.

Operating against an experienced BC defensive unit, Short completed 14 of 23 passes for 177 yards and a score. He also rushed for 60 yards and a TD, while making wise decisions in the run-pass option attack.

According to E&H head coach Curt Newsome, the cerebral Short has all the essentials to guide the Wasps.

“He has brains with feet, and that’s kind of what you are looking in an RPO,” Newsome said. “You need a quarterback who can run the ball in our offense, and Kyle is able to do that.”