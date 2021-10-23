 Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Shenandoah downs Emory & Henry, 9-7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Shenandoah downs Emory & Henry, 9-7

Patrick Ritchie connected on a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give the Shenandoah Hornets a 9-7 football victory over the Emory & Henry College Wasps on Saturday afternoon in Winchester, Virginia.

Ritchie had missed an extra point kick after Rashadeen Byrd Jr. scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 2:59 left in the third quarter. Ritchie atoned for that gaffe when it mattered most, however, as Shenandoah improved to 5-2.

E&H (4-3) lost despite holding a 7-0 halftime lead, totaling more first downs, having a 259-235 edge in total offense, intercepting four passes and owning a five-minute edge in time of possession.

The problems for the Wasps were that they passed for only 57 yards, committed two turnovers of their own and were just 4-for-15 on third-down conversions and 1-for-5 on fourth-down conversions.

Devontae Jordan rushed for 168 yards on 36 carries and scored E&H’s lone touchdown. T.J. Tester had a team-high nine tackles in a losing effort.

E&H hosts Washington and Lee (6-1) on Oct. 30.

