COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Roles still developing for Hokies on hardwood

Tech went 16-16 overall and 7-13 in ACC play last season, which was Young’s first year at the helm of the Hokies.

The Hokies return three starters — point guard Wabissa Bede and guards Tyrece Radford and Nahiem Alleyne.

“Bede has been very good [in practice],” Young said.

But Young said no member of that trio has locked up a starting job yet. He said the starters at point guard and on the wing are not as clear as they are at the two frontcourt spots.

“We have a lot of things to sort out,” Young said. “There’s great competition.”

The distribution of minutes in the opener could be quite different from what it will be later this season, said Young.

Kansas State graduate transfer Cartier Diarra is a contender at point guard. He averaged 13.3 points and ranked fifth in the Big 12 in assists (4.2 apg) last season.

“He’s quick as a cat,” Young said. “He’s really fast from end to end. … He understands the position and has done it a high level. He’s a really good player and will help our team a great deal.”

Diarra might also shift to off-guard and play alongside Bede.