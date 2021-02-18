COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Riddell to start at QB as ETSU braces for opener with Samford

It’s football time at East Tennessee State.

Randy Sanders isn’t sure what to expect from the Buccaneers when they open their 2021 spring football season on Saturday by hosting Samford.

It is football during the spring semester, but it won’t feel like spring, not with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees on Saturday at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

“There is no difference for us that we are playing in February,” said Sanders, in his third season as head coach of the Buccaneers. “It is unusual playing the first game when you are worried about the possibility of snow. Usually you are worrying about fans, air conditioning and making sure the team stays hydrated. However, other than that, it is just like any other game.”

It won’t look the same in the bleachers, with ETSU allowed up to 30 capacity for fans, which means around 2,300 spectators will get to attend the season opener with the Bulldogs. Tickets must be purchased in advance, none will be sold at the gate.