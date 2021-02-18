COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Riddell to start at QB as ETSU braces for opener with Samford

It’s football time at East Tennessee State.
Randy Sanders isn’t sure what to expect from the Buccaneers when they open their 2021 spring football season on Saturday by hosting Samford.
It is football during the spring semester, but it won’t feel like spring, not with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees on Saturday at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
“There is no difference for us that we are playing in February,” said Sanders, in his third season as head coach of the Buccaneers. “It is unusual playing the first game when you are worried about the possibility of snow. Usually you are worrying about fans, air conditioning and making sure the team stays hydrated. However, other than that, it is just like any other game.”
It won’t look the same in the bleachers, with ETSU allowed up to 30 capacity for fans, which means around 2,300 spectators will get to attend the season opener with the Bulldogs. Tickets must be purchased in advance, none will be sold at the gate.
“I expect some ugly play in the first game at times because of how young we are and it is in fact the first game,” said Sanders, in comments provided by ETSU. “There are going to be a lot of guys playing for the first time. Once the ball is snapped, there is a whole lot of chaos. Rarely does it actually happen like it does on the chalkboard. I imagine that there will be chaos for both teams involved. It is all about who manages the chaos the best.”
ETSU has been anxious to get back on the gridiron after last year’s 3-9 disappointment, which came one season after the Buccaneers were 8-4, won a share of the Southern Conference championship and earned a Football Championship Series (FCS) playoff berth.
“I am really happy to play,” said ETSU redshirt-junior Tre’Mond Shorts, whose Buccaneers last played a game on Nov. 23, 2019, a 38-0 loss at Vanderbilt. “We are a few days out from the game and I am excited to just get out in front of friends and family to showcase what ETSU football can do.”
Sanders answered the question of who would start at quarterback earlier this week, selecting redshirt-freshman Tyler Riddell ahead of Brock Landis and Cade Weldon. The Tampa, Florida product saw limited action in four games last season, throwing for 193 yards and a score and also ran for 23 yards.
“Right now, I am planning on starting Tyler Riddell,” Sanders said. “I think Tyler has performed well during camp and has been the steadiest and most consistent. I told him that I expect the other two quarterbacks to compete and try to beat him out, but I expect Tyler to work and try to maintain the job. I like the competition that we have at this position.”
Riddell will be assisted on the offensive side of the ball by the talented running back duo of Quay Homes and Jacob Saylors, who combined to run for 1,855 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. They also had 32 receptions and helped on kick and punt returns.
Leading the offensive line will be redshirt-junior left tackle Tre’Mond Shorts, who is one of four All-Southern Conference preseason first team selections joining Holmes and tight end Nate Adkins.
Listed at second team right tackle is Nolan Wishon, a freshman from Tennessee High.
“I feel like we are going to play well. We still have a lot of guys with experience on the offensive line: Fred Norman, Tavon Matthews,” Shorts said. “I am excited to see what we can do this year.”
Blake Bockrath, who is also an All-SoCon first team preseason selection, returns on defense, having finished fifth in tackles last season with 57, along with six tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and two sacks.
“I love pass rush without a doubt. I am looking forward to a new defensive line this year and seeing what they can do,” said Bockrath, who is excited for the addition of several transfers, including defensive linemen Juwan Ross and Timmy Dorsey. “I am expecting big things out of them. Pass rush is going to be real fun this year.”
Ross was an especially key addition for the Buccaneers, a transfer from Old Dominion.
“I think everyone this year is focusing on our job,” Bockrath said. “If I had to say anyone that is popping out, it would be Juwan Ross. He is quick, big and he has been putting in a lot of work. I am excited about that.”
ETSU, which placed kicker Tyler Keltner on the All-SoCon preseason second team, was picked eighth out of nine football-playing schools in the preseason polls. Samford was fifth, with Wofford, Furman and Chattanooga each receiving first place votes.
Coached by Chris Hatcher, now in his sixth season at Samford, the Bulldogs are highlighted by receiver and kick return specialist Montrell Washington, defensive lineman Mike Williams, offensive lineman Armony Lloyd and kicker Mitchell Fineran.
Jay Stanton is a running back to watch.
The Bulldogs finished 5-7 in 2019, having won the last three games against ETSU. Samford was led at the time by Devlin “Duck” Hodges, who has seen playing time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams.
“Samford always has a talented team on both sides of the ball. Last year, they were a little different offensively being more run oriented since Duck Hodges two years ago,” Sanders said. “Defensively they have one of the more physical defensive fronts and they are one of the few teams that base out of a 4-3 defense.
“They will be well-coached and they will play very hard. It is a game that we haven’t been able to come out on top these last two years, so we need to find a way to get it done.”
ETSU will take next week off before traveling to Wofford on March 6.