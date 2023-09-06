East Tennessee State scored the first three points in last week’s season opener at Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks — a second year Football Championship Series program — scored the next 49 in a blowout win over the Buccaneers in Alabama.

It wasn’t the kind of start the Buccaneers wanted after last year’s 3-8 campaign, which came one year after ETSU won the Southern Conference championship and won an FCS playoff game.

“I just think we need a clean slate,” said ETSU defensive back Chris Hope, during a Monday press conference. “Obviously, that’s not the way you want to start season off with a loss like that. Coming back home is going to be a big deal to get back on the right foot and set the season right.”

Not only did ETSU manage just 204 yards on offense and 12 first downs, along with four turnovers, but starting quarterback Tyler Riddell also left early with an injured shoulder. He was 10-for-17 for 117 yards and an interception before being replaced by Baron May, whose lone pass attempt resulted in an interception.

“I’d say he’s very questionable right now. He didn’t practice [Sunday]. There’s a chance he could play and that’s football – injuries are just part of the game,” ETSU second year head coach George Quarles said. “We seem to be in a little bit of a rut right now as far as getting banged up a little bit.”

Riddell’s status for ETSU’s home opener with Carson-Newman (1-0) on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium was in doubt early in the week. While the Bucs dropped its first season opener since 2019, the Eagles opened with a 35-3 rout over Virginia-Lynchburg.

It will be ETSU’s only home game until October.

“I think one thing that always helps me is the Buc Walk. We do that a couple of hours before kickoff,” said Quarles, of ETSU’s home opener that kicks off at 5:30 p.m. “I think it’s something the guys draw energy from. The crowds here are great. The energy and playing at Greene Stadium is always great. Our guys are going to be happy to play in front of a home crowd and get a chance to get what happened last week out of their system. Get that taste out of their mouth and get a win on Saturday.”

They might have to do it with a backup at quarterback, either May, who transferred to ETSU from Eastern Michigan last season, or Timmy Dorsey, a transfer from Illinois State, who missed some time in August with injuries of his own.

“We have to get them ready. Obviously, when Tyler went down on Saturday it took a little bit out of us. We didn’t play near as well offensively when he wasn’t in there,” Quarles said. “You’ve heard me say it a number of times, ‘it’s such a quarterback game.’ You need to have good play at that spot, and I thought Tyler was playing well.

“I know his numbers were at 10 of 17. But of those seven incompletions, I think four or five were throwing them away or throwing a screen at somebody’s feet where the defense read it. I thought he ran well, and unfortunately, he took too many hits. One of those he just landed on his shoulder wrong.”

Getting better play at quarterback will be crucial for the Bucs going forward, no matter who it is.

“[Dorsey] missed a couple of weeks during the preseason. I think he’s still kind of catching back up from that. If Tyler doesn’t play, I would guarantee that Timmy will be in the game at some point,” Quarles said. “Baron has to play better. He’s capable of playing better. He just had one of those days, but we need to have better play out that spot.”

Dorsey has opened the eyes of teammates with his abilty to make plays.

“I like him. I think he’ll be ready when his number gets called,” said ETSU receiver Xavier Gaillardetz, who had three receptions for 69 yards against the Gamecocks. “He’s been working hard at camp. He had an injury that he battled through but he’s back now. He’s practicing. He’s healthy. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him in the game. I think he’ll do good.”

While NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference foe Carson-Newman (1-0) is no longer the powerhouse it once was, the Eagles still have the attention of the Buccaneers. Carson-Newman, which is coached by Mike Clowney, won five NAIA national championships under Ken Sparks from 1983-89. Larry Slade, who is the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, once worked under Phillip Fulmer at Tennessee, while safety and punt returner Major Williams is a player to watch, according to Quarles.

“First of all, they are a historically-rich program...,” Quarles said. “They do some really good stuff, especially defensively...They’ll play some man coverage and they won’t pressure near as much than we saw last week as far as blitz stuff. Offensively, they’re running a little bit of option, so our defense will face a different look this week.

“For me, I’m excited about getting to play at home and I really don’t care who we play. I’m more concerned with us and getting better on both sides of the ball.”

Don’t expect ETSU to overlook the Eagles, which had 426 yards last week, led by sophomore quarterback Zane Whitson, who played at Dobyns-Bennett. The Carson-Newman defense held the Dragons to just 75 yards on 40 plays from scrimmage.

“I don’t think it changes anything at all. As a team, you have to respect your opponent no matter who it is,” Hope said. “You have to respect your opponent and bring your “A” game every week because you can lose on any Saturday.”

ETSU returns to the road next week in a visit to Austin Peay, which travels to Tennessee on Saturday. After a bye week, the Buccaneers then visit defending Southern Conference champion Samford. ETSU won’t return home until Oct. 7 to face Mercer.

No wonder the Bucs want to enjoy a Saturday afternoon on friendly turf.

“I think for the fans it’s cool to watch on TV, but you really want to be there in the atmosphere,” Gaillardetz said. “It helps the team out when it’s loud and the fans are cheering for you. I think it’ll be good to come back home and bounce back from last weekend.”