COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Richlands' Sage Webb signs letter with Penn to play football

RICHLANDS, Va. - Having the opportunity to play football while working toward an Ivy League education is a dream combination for any young athlete.

Sage Webb has achieved it.

“It is a great feeling, and it is a great feeling to share it with my community and share it with my family and friends here today,” said Webb, a senior athlete at Richlands. “It has been great.”

Webb signed a National Letter of Intent on Saturday during a ceremony at Coaltown Taps in Richlands to continue his education and football career at the University of Pennsylvania.

Among those on hand for the festivities were former Richlands head football coach Greg Mance and current Graham football coach Tony Palmer, who had the opportunity to coach Webb during 7-on-7 camps in Charlotte, North Carolina when the pandemic didn’t allow team workouts to be held.

“It is very impressive. It says a lot about him, it says a lot about his parents. They are good people, and Sage worked his tail off,” Palmer said. “Personally, I still think that he can’t get no better than that Ivy League education, but I just think he has got the ability to play as high as he needs to go. I think he is special.”

Mance, who was part of a full room of family, friends, coaches and teammates, certainly felt the same way, traveling from Loris, South Carolina to be part of the festivities.

Mance, who coached Webb from eighth through 10th grades, recalled Webb being just one of two freshmen that played for him at Richlands, the other being former standout Timmy Brown. He also recalled Webb ran a 4.6 40-yard dash as a freshman, the fastest in program history.

“I told him I would be here when he signed. He is a special young man, just a great attitude, a great leader, just a great teammate and a hard worker,” Mance said. “To play four years at Richlands is a special feat. He was all-state his junior year, all-conference all four years.

“To have 13 offers is unbelievable and to sign Division I and get an Ivy League education is just truly special. They come one out of every 10 years.”

Webb was certainly pleased that Mance and his wife, Ann, made the lengthy trip to Richlands. Mance won 205 games in 23 seasons at Richlands through 2019.

“It means a lot,” Webb said. “Me and Coach Mance have had a great relationship since I was in eighth grade. It is just someone I had to have here. It was someone that means a lot to me.”

Webb had a terrific four seasons at Richlands, accumulating 6,200 all-purpose yards as a running back, receiver and return specialist, and was also a talented defensive back for the Blue Tornado.

He also scored 49 touchdowns in those four seasons, while earning numerous All-Southwest District and All-Region 2D honors, etching his name with many other standouts for the Blue Tornado.

“There is a great history with Richlands football and all sports really,” Webb said. “It is a big motivation factor to push yourself because the people before you pushed themselves to be great so that was a big thing.”

Webb is the just the latest of many former Blue Tornado to have the opportunity to play football at the college level.

“My life has always been surrounded by sports,” Webb said. “I guess around the eighth grade it really just hit me this is what I want to do. I don’t want to quit playing in high school, I want to continue doing this for the rest of my life or long into the future.”

Webb expects to play slot receiver and return kicks for the Quakers, but he just wants to play football.

“I want to go in and make an immediate impact,” Webb said. “That was always my real goal that wherever I decided I was going to commit, I wanted to go make an impact on the field somewhere. I will long snap if that will get me on the field.”

He isn’t just a talented athlete. Webb also boasts a 4.0 grade point average, enabling him to get the attention of Ivy League schools like Penn. He had 13 offers in all, including Columbia, Georgetown, Campbell, Air Force, Army and more.

His parents, Mike and Stephanie Webb, engrained in him the importance of thriving in the classroom in addition to the gridiron.

“The academics has always been part of it because to play sports in my house it was always you have got to make the grades first,” said Webb, who plans to major in communications or marketing. “That has always been a motivational factor...

“The degree was big drawing factor as well because, no matter what, football does come to an end at some point so it is important to have that degree to lay back on.”

Webb traveled with his father to Philadelphia to visit Penn a few weeks ago, and Sage told his dad he could see a little of Richlands in both Philadelphia and the Ray Priore-led coaching staff.

Penn has a storied football history, winning seven national championships from 1884-1924, is the alma mater of John Heisman - the namesake of the Heisman Trophy - and plays in Franklin Field, the oldest football stadium still in use in America.

“It was just the environment and not just the environment of sports, but the academics. When you get there, it just felt like home, it reminded me of Richlands a little bit,” Webb said. “You think of Philly being a real big city, but right there on campus it is kind of calm and down to earth and it kind of gives you a home feeling.”

Webb will never lose that feeling for Richlands.

“I will miss the people here. You see everybody standing in here, the support that I received all four years was great and something I will never forget,” he said. “I will never forget this place and I will always come back and support Richlands football and all sports.”

