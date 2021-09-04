COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Redwine's six TD passes lead UVa-Wise to 54-0 win over Virginia-Lynchburg

WISE, Va. – University of Virginia’s College at Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine played the role of video game wizard Saturday afternoon at Carl Smith Stadium.
Working with a deep cast of tall, fast, and athletic receivers, the 6-foot-4 Dobyns-Bennett graduate posted a scrapbook-worthy performance as the Cavaliers rolled to a 54-0 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.
Redwine set a NCAA Division II era school record with six touchdown passes, including five in the first half. For the game, Redwine connected on 24 of 34 throws for 326 yards, with 12 different players catching at least one pass.
Did Redwine feel comfortable in the season opener?
“Absolutely,” Redwine said. “We have a ton of big targets and playmakers. That makes my job easy because I can let them make the plays.”
Redwine and his cast began studying for their in-game chemistry test long ago in the 90-degree heat
“I came back to school in the summer and there were a few other guys here, so we were able to get a lot of work in,” Redwine said.
One of those early-arriving receivers even came to Kingsport to train with Redwine at D-B.
Meet Devin Heckstall, a 6-6 mega athlete. Matching Redwine’s quick release with precise route-running, Heckstall caught five passes for 116 yards and two scores Saturday.
“It’s a great opportunity for a wide receiver to be in this offense,” Heckstall said. “It’s dynamic and gives everybody a chance to get their hands on the ball and eat.”
With his size and leaping ability, Heckstall can simply go up and over most cornerbacks.
“That helps tremendously,” Heckstall said. “Landon knows that if he throws me the ball, I’m going to make a play.”
A native of Baltimore, Heckstall competed at Santa Barbara City, Los Angeles Valley and Utah State before transferring to Virginia-Wise this season.
“I’m used to having to learn a playbook as a quick as possible. Now, I’m trying to end my college story the right way,” Heckstall said.
Caleb Martin, a 6-3 sophomore transfer from Eastern Kentucky, and J.J. McNeil, a 6-3 sophomore from Montross, Virginia, added two TD receptions apiece.
“It’s definitely a matchup advantage to have those guys at receiver,” Redwine said. “I didn’t make any big-throws. The line did a great job blocking and the receivers did all the work.”
Meanwhile, the Virginia-Wise defense was relentless en route to establishing a new school and South Atlantic Conference record with 13 sacks.
Freshman linebacker DaQuandre Taylor (Charlottesville, Virginia) recorded a career day with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and forced fumble, while former Union High School standout Mason Polier added three tackles and one sack in his first start.
“I’ve been looking forward to this,” Polier said. “I worked hard all summer and showed up to school a month early. All that paid off.”
Polier hopes to earn another reward next Saturday night when the Cavaliers travel to East Tennessee State.
“I wasn’t recruited by ETSU so I’m looking forward to showing them what this program is about,” Polier said.
Sophomore Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville, Tennessee) paced Virginia-Wise in rushing with 34 yards.
VU-Lynchburg, which was handicapped by 20 penalties for 149 yards, managed just 202 total yards.
“I thought we did what we should have done,” Virginia-Wise coach Dane Damron said. “We didn’t have much information on [Virginia-Lynchburg], but I’ve been happy with the way our kids have executed all through camp.”
Damron was especially pleased by the aggression and sound tackling from his defenders.
“We’re young on defense, and that’s kind of a turn from my first couple years here when we were a defensive-dominated team with a lot of older kids. The offense will have to carry the ball a little bit until the defense gets ready to rock,” Damron said.
Judging from Saturday, Redwine and his band mates are ready to rock and roll.
“I just throw the ball up to those guys and they do the rest,’ Redwine said. “That’s a good feeling.”
