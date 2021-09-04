COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Redwine's six TD passes lead UVa-Wise to 54-0 win over Virginia-Lynchburg

“It’s a great opportunity for a wide receiver to be in this offense,” Heckstall said. “It’s dynamic and gives everybody a chance to get their hands on the ball and eat.”

With his size and leaping ability, Heckstall can simply go up and over most cornerbacks.

“That helps tremendously,” Heckstall said. “Landon knows that if he throws me the ball, I’m going to make a play.”

A native of Baltimore, Heckstall competed at Santa Barbara City, Los Angeles Valley and Utah State before transferring to Virginia-Wise this season.

“I’m used to having to learn a playbook as a quick as possible. Now, I’m trying to end my college story the right way,” Heckstall said.

Caleb Martin, a 6-3 sophomore transfer from Eastern Kentucky, and J.J. McNeil, a 6-3 sophomore from Montross, Virginia, added two TD receptions apiece.

“It’s definitely a matchup advantage to have those guys at receiver,” Redwine said. “I didn’t make any big-throws. The line did a great job blocking and the receivers did all the work.”

Meanwhile, the Virginia-Wise defense was relentless en route to establishing a new school and South Atlantic Conference record with 13 sacks.